Sophie Cunningham Sparks Boyfriend Buzz As New Birthday Celebration Photos Surface

Indiana Fever guard Sophie Cunningham is sparking new interest in her personal life after photos surfaced showing her with rumored boyfriend Frank Adams during a recent trip to Missouri.

Cunningham, who turned 30 on Sept. 7, was pictured smiling alongside Adams on a boat at the Lake of the Ozarks, according to The Sun. The photos appeared to come from Cunningham’s birthday celebration.

The WNBA guard shared her own photos from the trip on Instagram, including an image of herself wearing the same bikini seen in the pictures with Adams. Her post also included a birthday cake.

Neither Cunningham nor Adams has publicly addressed the dating speculation.

However, the two have been spotted together before. Photos posted online showed Cunningham and Adams together at Grand Canyon University basketball games earlier this year.

Sophie Cunningham and Frank Adams Share a Connection to Phoenix Basketball

Adams currently serves as the head athletic trainer for Grand Canyon University’s men’s basketball program. He joined GCU’s sports medicine staff in 2025 after spending six years as an assistant athletic trainer for the Phoenix Suns.

Cunningham also has extensive ties to Phoenix. She played for the Phoenix Mercury from 2019 through 2024 before joining the Fever. The Suns and Mercury are both owned by Mat Ishbia.

“Adams brings extensive professional basketball experience to GCU, having spent six years as an assistant athletic trainer with the Phoenix Suns,” his Grand Canyon University bio states. “During his time in the NBA, he worked closely with players and performance staff to design and implement individualized care plans, manage daily treatments and support athlete health throughout long competitive seasons.”

Before joining the Suns, Adams worked as the head athletic trainer for the Iowa Wolves of the NBA G League.

“Prior to his time with the Suns, Adams served as the head athletic trainer for the Iowa Wolves, overseeing all aspects of sports medicine and player care for the G League organization,” his GCU bio states.

Cunningham’s last known public relationship ended in 2020. She previously dated Jakob Neidig, a Missouri State athlete who competed in both soccer and basketball.

Cunningham Continues to Make Headlines During WNBA Season

The dating speculation comes during a busy year for Cunningham both on and off the basketball court.

Cunningham is averaging 8.3 points while shooting 43.4% from 3-point range this season. She is also expected to be among the finalists for the WNBA Sixth Player of the Year award.

Away from the court, Cunningham recently addressed criticism she received over comments about transgender participation in women’s sports.

“I got a lot of negative feedback about me hating trans,” Cunningham said. “And I’m like, ‘I never once said that.’ I think that I am here to extend love. But I also think with that love is truth, being honest. And I want to protect young girls in a locker room, or young girls in sport who shouldn’t have to go against biological men.”