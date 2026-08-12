What’s Been the Most Impressive Broken Record of the 2026 WNBA Season?

Not to sound like a broken record but … more records were broken in the WNBA last night.

Caitlin Clark of the Indiana Fever broke the record — her own record — for the most 20-point, 10-assist games in a single WNBA season. Kelsey Mitchell worked in perfect tandem, extending her own record for the most consecutive 20-point games in single-season history.

The night before? Rhyne Howard of the Atlanta Dream crossed the 100 3-pointer barrier faster than any player ever in the regular season; Angel Reese also broke the franchise’s single-season records for double-doubles.

And — to borrow a now-famous livestream quote from the Las Vegas Aces’ center — “Here goes DiJonai.” Chicago Sky guard DiJonai Carrington played the role of second unit superheroine, becoming the league’s first-ever to record at least 25 points, five rebounds, and five steals off the bench.

The night before that? Kayla McBride set the single-game record with 10 3-pointers, the headliner in a 43-point showcase against the Dallas Wings.

Which begs a question: with history being made on a night-to-night basis, what stands as the most impressive of the 2026 season?

Although it’s subjective and varies from person-to-person, it’s fun to think about. Here are a few that feel the most “elite.”

Kelsey Mitchell’s (still going) 17-game streak of 20+ points

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This could be more of a cap tip to the entire Fever offense, who have a chance to surpass the 2010 Phoenix Mercury and become WNBA history’s highest-scoring team (95.9 points). At the center of all that bucket-getting excellence — or something close to — is four-time All-Star Kelsey Mitchell.

It was, perhaps, poetic that Mitchell’s record-tying 15th-straight 20-point game came against A’ja Wilson and the Aces. Two nights later, Mitchell took the streak for herself, blending consistency, efficiency, and production in a way the league simply hasn’t seen before.

Over the 17-game stretch, Mitchell is averaging 27.6 points per game on sizzling-hot 53-51-86 percentage splits.

This could eventually lead to questions about who should take Indiana’s most high-pressure shots come postseason time, but until then, the Fever will reap the benefits of the league’s highest-scoring backcourt and, perhaps, the league’s highest-scoring trio alongside Aliyah Boston.

A’ja Wilson’s potential points plus blocks masterclass

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It’s unclear as to how she does it, but even after establishing herself as the WNBA’s most complete player, A’ja Wilson finds a way to implement something new to her game every season.

The big topic in recent seasons has been her ability to stretch the floor; after hitting on 42.4 percent of her 3-point attempts in 2025, the four-time Most Valuable Player has done the unthinkable, upping her efficiency and volume (42.9 percent on 2.3 attempts) in 2026.

On the “oh-my-goodness” scale, there’s probably a could-be record that would rank even higher: leading the WNBA in both total points and blocks for a second time, when no player has ever even done it once.

As it currently stands, Wilson has a 11-point edge over Mitchell (814 to 803), and a five-block lead over her former teammate Kiah Stokes (64 to 59).

As confirmed by Becky Hammon’s recent lineup decisions, nothing will take precedence over the Aces being well-rested for the postseason, but if Wilson is able to pull it off, it’d be one of the many bullet points in Wilson’s résumé as, arguably, the league’s most accomplished talent.

Olivia Miles and her new “nickname”

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Some call her “The Spectacle,” some call her “The Show,” and others simply refer to her as the Minnesota Lynx’s star point guard.

Here’s another phrase that seems to stick to Olivia Miles quite often these days: “The fastest WNBA player to ….”

From there, one can take their pick: she’s on pace to produce the most points for a rookie guard in league history. She was the fastest to surpass the 600-point, 150-assist barrier. All arrows point to her becoming just the sixth-ever rookie to make the All-WNBA First Team as a first-year player.

Miles is currently averaging 20.0 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 6.0 assists on 50-40-87 percentage splits for the WNBA’s No. 1 team.

Candace Parker’s Most Valuable Player-winning rookie season might forever hold the spot as the WNBA’s greatest for a first-timer, but Miles’ distinguishable afro-and-goggle style is unmissable on the Mount Rushmore.

2026’s Best Honorable Mentions:

It’s impossible to list them all, but here were a few that stood out as standout candidates: