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Former WNBA All-Star Shares Sound Advice on League Headache

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WNBA Referee & Caitlin Clark
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INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - JUNE 19: Caitlin Clark #22 of the Indiana Fever argues a call with a referee during the second half of a game against the Washington Mystics at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on June 19, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

The WNBA has been under fire throughout the season for how the referees have been handling games.

Many sports fans have complained about the physicality of the WNBA games of late. Much of that attention has been on the treatment of Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark and how it’s gotten to the point that political leaders are commenting and sending letters about it

There have also been complaints about the fouls being called and how inconsistent they are. Clark’s two technical fouls in the last week have been called into question, including why they were called and whether they were warranted. This has some people starting to come forward about it.

Former WNBA Player Spoke Out About Referees

Erin Andrews & Stacey Dales

GettyGREEN BAY, WISCONSIN – DECEMBER 25: Announcers Erin Andrews (L) and Stacey Dales (R) pose for a picture prior to a game between the Green Bay Packers and the Cleveland Browns at Lambeau Field on December 25, 2021 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. The Packers defeated the Browns 24-22. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

NFL reporter and former WNBA player Stacey Dales recently commented on the problems with the league’s referees. Dales named three things that the league can do to improve the officials.

  • Full-Time Salary+ Benefits
  • League Replay System
  • Leadership Responsiveness

“There’s a respect that’s built,” Dales said. “There’s a trust that’s built. And now we can start talking about, guess what? It’s a little bit more consistent than it’s been because we’re actually investing in the officials. The rules aren’t bad. The officials aren’t bad. They’re not bad people. There’s just too much inconsistency. Let’s call things for what they are, understand what a technical foul is, what a flagrant one is, what a flagrant two is, and let’s create a better, more even playing ground for the players and the coaches that are actually playing the game and giving these officials a chance.”

Dales is a good voice to listen to on this kind of subject. She played in the WNBA from 2002 through 2007 for the Washington Mystics and the Chicago Sky. In 2002, she was named an All-Star in her rookie season.

WNBA Has Some Work to Do With Referees

Becky Hammon & WNBA Referee

GettyLAS VEGAS, NEVADA – JUNE 23: Head coach Becky Hammon of the Las Vegas Aces argues a call with referee Kelly Broomfield in the third quarter of the Aces’ game against the New York Liberty at Michelob ULTRA Arena on June 23, 2026 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Liberty defeated the Aces 87-76. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Being a referee is one of the toughest roles to play in sports because it is a thankless job. It’s also one where most players and coaches have been fighting for referees to be full-time employees so they can focus on officiating the games to the best of their abilities.

There is a lot the WNBA can learn from other sports leagues like the NFL, NBA, and others that have command centers to help referees. This helps ensure they make the right calls at all times.

Whether changes will be on the horizon is one question the league will have to answer. Until then, the endless complaints about referees in the WNBA are not going away anytime soon.

Anthony Miller Anthony Miller is a veteran reporter covering the WNBA and College Football for Heavy.com. He has been with Heavy since 2026, as he has covered multiple professional leagues like the NFL, WNBA, UFL, XFL, USFL, PLL, MLS, and more since 2019. Currently, he covers the UFL as a reporter for UFL News Hub and FanSided as a site expert and contributor covering the Philadelphia Eagles, Chicago Bears, and Minnesota Vikings. More about Anthony Miller

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Former WNBA All-Star Shares Sound Advice on League Headache

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