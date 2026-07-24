Former WNBA All-Star Shares Sound Advice on League Headache

The WNBA has been under fire throughout the season for how the referees have been handling games.

Many sports fans have complained about the physicality of the WNBA games of late. Much of that attention has been on the treatment of Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark and how it’s gotten to the point that political leaders are commenting and sending letters about it

There have also been complaints about the fouls being called and how inconsistent they are. Clark’s two technical fouls in the last week have been called into question, including why they were called and whether they were warranted. This has some people starting to come forward about it.

Former WNBA Player Spoke Out About Referees

NFL reporter and former WNBA player Stacey Dales recently commented on the problems with the league’s referees. Dales named three things that the league can do to improve the officials.

Full-Time Salary+ Benefits

League Replay System

Leadership Responsiveness

“There’s a respect that’s built,” Dales said. “There’s a trust that’s built. And now we can start talking about, guess what? It’s a little bit more consistent than it’s been because we’re actually investing in the officials. The rules aren’t bad. The officials aren’t bad. They’re not bad people. There’s just too much inconsistency. Let’s call things for what they are, understand what a technical foul is, what a flagrant one is, what a flagrant two is, and let’s create a better, more even playing ground for the players and the coaches that are actually playing the game and giving these officials a chance.”

Dales is a good voice to listen to on this kind of subject. She played in the WNBA from 2002 through 2007 for the Washington Mystics and the Chicago Sky. In 2002, she was named an All-Star in her rookie season.

WNBA Has Some Work to Do With Referees

Being a referee is one of the toughest roles to play in sports because it is a thankless job. It’s also one where most players and coaches have been fighting for referees to be full-time employees so they can focus on officiating the games to the best of their abilities.

There is a lot the WNBA can learn from other sports leagues like the NFL, NBA, and others that have command centers to help referees. This helps ensure they make the right calls at all times.

Whether changes will be on the horizon is one question the league will have to answer. Until then, the endless complaints about referees in the WNBA are not going away anytime soon.