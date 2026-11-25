In the handshake pictured atop this article, UConn and South Carolina’s legendary head coaches Geno Auriemma and Dawn Staley did a lot more than shake hands. It was heated at their NCAA Tournament clash.

The next chance they had to shake hands was before Tuesday night’s regular season, non-conference showdown between the two powerhouse programs. Coaches normally shake hands before games, but there were a lot more eyes on this one than there normally would be.

The game was a big one, too, with UConn reeling more than usual amid a brutal non-conference schedule.

Here’s what you need to know about what happened Tuesday night.

Geno Auriemma-Dawn Staley Handshake

Before Tuesday’s game, Auriemma and Staley shared a brief handshake, a brief word and a brief slap on the back as they walked right by one another.

You can watch the video here (or at this link if it doesn’t display):

There obviously wasn’t a ton of interest in the interaction, but they handled it and moved on to their duties for the game.

Who Won?

South Carolina won 65-56 to move to 7-0 while dropping Connecticut to 4-3.

Tessa Johnson had a remarkable game for the Gamecocks. She finished with 32 points in 38 minutes while shooting 10-for-24 from the field, including 3-for-11 from 3-point range, and making 9-of-10 free throws.

Both teams were missing players due to injuries, so it wasn’t a full indication of either team’s strength.

UConn had just one player in double figures. Sarah Strong put up 22 points on 6-for-17 from the floor (2-5 from 3) with 8-of-10 free throws made. Strong added 12 rebounds.

The Huskies will still play ranked Duke, Maryland, Notre Dame, LSU and an unranked Tennessee before the end of the 2026 calendar year.

Staley has her squad firing on all cylinders, and at least for now, the Gamecocks look like much larger national title threats than Auriemma’s crew.