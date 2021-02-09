WWE Elimination Chamber 2021: Matches & Predictions

The Road to WrestleMania 37’s PPV schedule is heading towards its second destination – Elimination Chamber.

Edge and Bianca Belair have already been penciled in for their top spots on the ‘Mania card due to their respective Royal Rumble wins. But before their major matches take place, WWE will bring back its signature six-man chamber war for a brutal and chaotic pit stop. This year’s installment of the Elimination Chamber event will handle things a bit differently by putting up the WWE Championship as a much sought after prize. And as expected, the rest of this PPV’s match card will feature title bouts that may change the landscape for this year’s ‘Mania match lineup.

Before February 21 quickly arrives out of nowhere (RKO style!), let’s make our match predictions for the 2021 Elimination Chamber event.

Asuka (c) vs. Lacey Evans (with Ric Flair) (WWE Raw Women’s Championship)

Predictions & Winner: Lacey Evans’ newly minted partnership with Ric Flair has afforded her a higher profile lately, hasn’t it? Her continued meddling in Charlotte Flair’s business led to Flair’s daughter and Asuka dropping the titles right back to Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler. Now Evans has managed to finesse her way into a Raw Women’s Championship match on a PPV. Evans’ scheming has seemingly worked to perfection.

Charlotte Flair confronts Lacey Evans face-to-face: Raw, Feb. 8, 2021Ric Flair explains that he is trying to lead Lacey Evans to the Raw Women’s Championship, drawing the ire of Charlotte Flair. Catch WWE action on WWE Network, FOX, USA Network, Sony India and more. WWE Network | Subscribe now: wwe.yt/wwenetwork ——————————————————————— Follow WWE on YouTube for more exciting action! ——————————————————————— Subscribe to WWE on… 2021-02-09T04:19:50Z

Charlotte Flair vs. Lacey Evans: Raw, Feb. 8, 2021Tensions boil over as Charlotte Flair goes one-on-one with Lacey Evans, with Ric Flair looking on from ringside. Catch WWE action on WWE Network, FOX, USA Network, Sony India and more. WWE Network | Subscribe now: wwe.yt/wwenetwork ——————————————————————— Follow WWE on YouTube for more exciting action! ——————————————————————— Subscribe to WWE on YouTube: wwe.yt/ Check out… 2021-02-09T04:24:46Z

But I get the feeling that her plans to become a titleholder will fall apart once the bell rings. Evans will put up a good fight, no doubt. And Asuka will certainly match her latest opponent blow for blow. But Evans’ ultimate undoing will come via interference from a very pissed off Charlotte, who will finally get her revenge on the woman pitting her against her very own father. Asuka will retain thanks to her former women’s tag team title partner coming in with a masterful assist.

Bobby Lashley (c) (with MVP) vs. Keith Lee vs. Riddle (Triple Threat Match for the WWE United States Championship)

Predictions & Winner: LET’S GO! If this match gets 15+ minutes to unfold, then we have a very high chance of getting an early MOTY candidate here. Keith Lee and Riddle have already showed their amazing in-ring chemistry on a recent episode of Raw. And if you’ve followed their past wars in EVOLVE, then that should come as no surprise. Now that the element of a rebuilt and far more formidable Bobby Lashley is getting added to this violent concoction, I’m expecting nothing but greatness.

Keith Lee vs. Riddle: Raw, Feb. 8, 2021Keith Lee goes one-on-one with Riddle, and United States Champion Bobby Lashley makes his presence felt in a big way after the match. Catch WWE action on WWE Network, FOX, USA Network, Sony India and more. WWE Network | Subscribe now: wwe.yt/wwenetwork ——————————————————————— Follow WWE on YouTube for more exciting action! ——————————————————————— Subscribe to WWE… 2021-02-09T05:00:04Z

Lashley has been running roughshod over his foes since claiming the title last August. But something tells me he’s going to drop the title here without even getting pinned, which will give him an excuse to ask for a rematch. This result will do its job of freshening up the United States title scene as we get closer to ‘Mania 37. I’m placing my bets on a shocking Keith Lee win here that will see Riddle get pinned and segue into a singles feud with the former champion in the coming months.

Drew McIntyre (c) vs. AJ Styles (with Omos) vs. Jeff Hardy vs. The Miz vs. Randy Orton vs. Sheamus (Elimination Chamber Match for the WWE Championship)

Predictions & Winner: Shane McMahon’s out here announcing PPV main events and no longer wasting everyone’s time with Raw Underground? I can get with that! So Drew McIntyre is going to hell and back in the Elimination Chamber itself as he’s going to defend his title against five top contenders. It’s pretty wild to see The Miz get added to this match’s lineup even though he’s holding the MITB briefcase. But I feel like his inclusion here will play into the match’s finish and set up a future PPV title match. As for who’s going to start this bout off, I think The Miz and Randy Orton are the most likely candidates. The shocker of the night will arrive when Orton quickly eliminates The Miz and boots him from the match with little to no effort. Jeff Hardy will come out next to clash with Orton, then AJ Styles will enter the ring afterwards to team up with Orton for an assault on the face painted risk taker.

Shane McMahon returns for blockbuster Elimination Chamber announcement: Raw, Feb. 8, 2021Shane McMahon returns to Raw alongside Adam Pearce to announce a WWE Championship Elimination Chamber Match pitting Drew McIntyre against five former WWE Champions. Catch WWE action on WWE Network, FOX, USA Network, Sony India and more. WWE Network | Subscribe now: wwe.yt/wwenetwork ——————————————————————— Follow WWE on YouTube for more exciting action! ——————————————————————— Subscribe to… 2021-02-09T04:01:33Z

Jeff Hardy vs. AJ Styles: Raw, Feb. 8, 2021Former WWE Champions square off one-on-one as Jeff Hardy battles AJ Styles. Catch WWE action on WWE Network, FOX, USA Network, Sony India and more. WWE Network | Subscribe now: wwe.yt/wwenetwork ——————————————————————— Follow WWE on YouTube for more exciting action! ——————————————————————— Subscribe to WWE on YouTube: wwe.yt/ Check out WWE.com for news and updates: goo.gl/akf0J4… 2021-02-09T04:05:47Z

Sheamus promises brutality at WWE Elimination Chamber: Raw, Feb. 8, 2021Outraged by having to compete for the WWE Championship with four other challengers involved, Sheamus promises Adam Pearce he will destroy Drew McIntyre inside the Elimination Chamber. Catch WWE action on WWE Network, FOX, USA Network, Sony India and more. WWE Network | Subscribe now: wwe.yt/wwenetwork ——————————————————————— Follow WWE on YouTube for more exciting action!… 2021-02-09T04:10:29Z

Drew McIntyre addresses Sheamus and the Elimination Chamber Match: Raw, Feb. 8, 2021WWE Champion Drew McIntyre explains that he cannot let Sheamus’ actions distract him from Randy Orton and defending his title inside the Elimination Chamber. Catch WWE action on WWE Network, FOX, USA Network, Sony India and more. WWE Network | Subscribe now: wwe.yt/wwenetwork ——————————————————————— Follow WWE on YouTube for more exciting action! ——————————————————————— Subscribe to… 2021-02-09T04:35:54Z

Destruction awaits at WWE Elimination Chamber: Raw, Feb. 8, 2021Take in the destruction of the Elimination Chamber Match ahead of Drew McIntyre’s WWE Championship defense against Randy Orton, Jeff Hardy, AJ Styles, The Miz and Sheamus. Catch WWE action on WWE Network, FOX, USA Network, Sony India and more. WWE Network | Subscribe now: wwe.yt/wwenetwork ——————————————————————— Follow WWE on YouTube for more exciting action!… 2021-02-09T04:55:27Z

The WWE Champion will exit his pod next to make the save for Jeff and go on a tear. And finally, Sheamus will be the final man to emerge from his pod and join the fray. Hardy and Styles will get eliminated in a normal fashion, but Orton will meet his end due to supernatural shenanigans from a returning Bray Wyatt. That will leave McIntyre and Sheamus as the match’s final two participants, which makes perfect sense considering their recently broken friendship. During a moment where both men are down, The Miz will run back out and cash in his MITB briefcase. However, he’ll fail at his latest attempt thanks to a devastating Brogue Kick. But once Sheamus reverts his attention back to McIntyre, he’ll get dropped with a Claymore Kick. McIntyre will retain the title, but Sheamus will blame The Miz’s cash-in distraction for his loss. And that will most likely lead to the angry Irishman getting a shot at the champ at March’s Fastlane event.