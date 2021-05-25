WWE Hell in a Cell 2021: Matches & Predictions

WWE Hell in a Cell returns on Sunday, June 20The cage lowers as WWE Hell in a Cell streams exclusive on Peacock in the United States and WWE Network everywhere else at 7 ET/4 PT on Sunday, June 20. Catch WWE action on Peacock, WWE Network, FOX, USA Network, Sony India and more. Stream WWE on Peacock pck.tv/3l4d8TP in the U.S. and on WWE… 2021-05-17T01:15:28Z

Well, this one comes as a surprise!

WWE usually breaks out its most demonic steel structure once the chilly month of October comes around. But in a strange change of pace, the annual Hell in a Cell event has been pushed all the way up to the middle of the summer. Come June 20, WWE’s most heated feuds will most likely come to their epic conclusion within one of the most dangerous match types in wrestling history. Major championships will be defended, weapons will most likely come into play within the cell, and bodies will most certainly be broken. This year’s Hell in a Cell installment looks to add an extra sense of danger and excitement to the summer season.

So let’s cut all the hype talk and discuss our predicted winners for the 2021 Hell in a Cell event.

Rhea Ripley (c) vs. Charlotte Flair (WWE Raw Women’s Championship)

Predictions & Winner: As soon as Asuka ate the final pin during the Triple Threat Match for the Raw Women’s Championship at WrestleMania Backlash, we all knew what was coming next. Based on the fact that Charlotte Flair didn’t get pinned, it became quite evident that she was being set up to get a singles match with the current reigning champion Rhea Ripley. And based on the amazing matchup both women blessed us with back at WrestleMania 36, I know me and a lot of other excited onlookers can’t wait to see this rematch unfold. Rhea is the current queen of the mountain, while Charlotte has it in her to take that spot back in triumphant fashion. Simply put, this clash of the lady titans is going to be a bonafide banger.

Nikki Cross vs. Rhea Ripley – Beat the Clock Challenge Match: Raw, May 24, 2021

Asuka vs. Charlotte Flair: Raw, May 24, 2021

I know anytime Charlotte is involved in a title match situation, most folks think she’ll come out on top since she’s always being presented as the most dominant member of both women’s rosters. But in this case, it’s clear to me that Rhea is finally getting the opportunity to overcome the woman that tripped up her promising 2020. It’s clearly the best way to establish Rhea as the new GOAT of the current Raw women’s division and I think WWE wants to right the wrong they committed last year when both women first ran into each other. Losing to Rhea clean won’t really hurt Charlotte’s current high standing in the company, plus Rhea needs that extra push to truly become a force on the main roster. I think Rhea’s getting her ‘Mania 36 win back here in the cleanest way possible.