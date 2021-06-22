WWE Money in the Bank 2021: Matches & Predictions

WWE is currently in super hype mode when it comes to August’s stadium-sized SummerSlam presentation.

But before we make our way over to the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, there’s one major stop the superstars on Raw and SmackDown have to make first – the Dickies Arena in Texas. And the major PPV event that’s set to emanate from that arena (WITH LIVE FANS, I MIGHT ADD!) is this year’s Money in the Bank. Just like previous year’s installments of the show, two MITB matches will take place to determine the men’s and women’s holders of their respective title shot granting briefcases. Plus we’re going to be treated to a major women’s championship rematch and Kofi Kingson’s latest opportunity for the WWE Championship (took long enough, right?).

Before MITB 2021 comes through, let’s break down the full match card and predict who’ll leave that PPV as triumphant victors.

Rhea Ripley (c) vs. Charlotte Flair (WWE Raw Women’s Championship)

Predictions & Winner: I was very much looking forward to Rhea Ripley and Charlotte Flair running it back at Hell in a Cell. But a bad mix of all-too-obvious botches, the sort of booking that made Rhea come off much weaker than her opponent, and a terrible finish hampered it to the point of it being a supreme disappointment. The lame disqualification finish that took place made it pretty obvious that a PPV rematch was in the works. And as evidenced by this rematch being booked here, that premonition ended up being spot on. So now the Raw Women’s Champion is set to meet her literal walking kryptonite in Charlotte once again with the title on the line. I figured some sort of special stipulation would be attached to this rematch, but it’s strangely being booked as a regular meeting. That’s quite puzzling…





Play



Charlotte Flair and Rhea Ripley set the stage for their rematch: Raw, June 21, 2021 Adam Pearce and Sonya Deville address the Raw Women’s Championship situation with Charlotte Flair and Rhea Ripley, leading to the announcement of a rematch at WWE Money in the Bank. Catch WWE action on Peacock, WWE Network, FOX, USA Network, Sony India and more. Stream WWE on Peacock pck.tv/3l4d8TP in the U.S. and on WWE… 2021-06-22T03:21:12Z

Anyways, I think WWE’s going to do the right thing here by giving Rhea her heat back by allowing her to win without any lame shenanigans. Charlotte always has me shaking in my boots because I know how much WWE loves padding her championship win numbers. But I think they have big plans set in place for Rhea at next month’s SummerSlam, which is why I predict a clean and definitive victory for the current queen of Monday Night Raw. Here’s my other big brain prediction – during Rhea’s post-match celebration, a very familiar tune will blare out over the loudspeakers. That music will mark the grand return of “The Man” Becky Lynch, who’ll stand face-to-face with the Raw Women’s Champion and make her intentions clear. This jaw-dropping moment will kickstart this fresh feud for a big match at SummerSlam.

Bobby Lashley (c) (with MVP) vs. Kofi Kingston (with Xavier Woods) (WWE Championship)

Predictions & Winner: My heart still weeps for Kofi Kingston after he was treated like a nobody on that fateful episode of SmackDown during its FOX debut. After winning the WWE Championship in triumphant fashion back at WrestleMania 35, Kofi Kingston went on a tear as SmackDown’s strongly booked champion. But as soon as he ran into Brock Lesnar, he ate a single F5 and was immediately sent right back to the tag team scene. And for the longest time now, Kofi’s pretty much been made to look like a guy who doesn’t care nor remember his glorious time as WWE Champion. But all of a sudden, Kofi reverted back to his singles contender role and remembered he’s actually worth a damn when given a proper opportunity.





Play



The New Day present major challenges to WWE Champion Bobby Lashley: Raw, June 21, 2021 Kofi Kingston challenges WWE Champion Bobby Lashley to a match at WWE Money in the Bank, which sets the stage for Xavier Woods to up the ante with a hellish challenge to The All Mighty tonight. Catch WWE action on Peacock, WWE Network, FOX, USA Network, Sony India and more. Stream WWE on Peacock pck.tv/3l4d8TP… 2021-06-22T03:01:13Z





Play



Video Video related to wwe money in the bank 2021: matches & predictions 2021-06-21T23:56:13-04:00

MVP’s backstage interactions with The New Day have seemingly lit a fire within Kofi and have forced him to step up to his unstoppable accomplice. I never knew I wanted this match until now and I’m happy to see that it’s set to take place in front of a live (and hopefully hot!) crowd. Even though Bobby’s been booked into being his true “dominating” self once again, I envision a situation in which Kofi gets more of a fighting chance against the reigning WWE Champion. Kofi will get thrown around like a bale of hay, no doubt. But Kofi’s return to the main event scene will certainly add a bit of extra fire and resilience to him for this heated encounter. Sadly, Kofi’s strong efforts during this match will be all for naught. He’ll eventually succumb to Lashley in a heartbreaker of a main event loss…