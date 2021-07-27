WWE SummerSlam 2021: Matches & Predictions





Play



SummerSlam to air live in theaters for first-time ever WWE and Iconic events have teamed up to bring SummerSlam to movie theaters nationwide for the first time on Saturday, August 21. Stream WWE on Peacock pck.tv/3l4d8TP in the U.S. and on WWE Network wwe.yt/wwenetwork everywhere else ——————————————————————— Follow WWE on YouTube for more exciting action! ——————————————————————— Subscribe to WWE on YouTube: wwe.yt/ Check out… 2021-07-22T13:55:38Z

Las Vegas. The Allegiant Stadium. A Saturday night event slot. And a Cardi B tune as its theme song. This year’s SummerSlam sure has a lot going for it.

Now that live crowds have returned to wrestling, WWE is looking to do it real big for their annual August PPV spectacular. All of the factors mentioned above are sure to guarantee that SummerSlam 2021 will be a show to remember. The big names will be definitely in attendance – Bobby Lashley, Goldberg, Roman Reigns, John Cena, and a host of other WWE Superstars will be hop into the ring to make history in Vegas. Will new champions be crowned? Or will the current title holders retain their prizes? And can we expect to see some mind-blowing returns?

Before we make our way to the biggest party of the summer, let’s break down all the announced matches for SummerSlam 2021 and predict who will come out on top for each one.

Nikki A.S.H. (c) vs. Rhea Ripley vs. Charlotte Flair (Triple Threat Match for the WWE Raw Women’s Championship)

Predictions & Winner: At this year’s Money in the Bank, I had a gut feeling that Becky Lynch would make her grand return at the end of Rhea Ripley vs. Charlotte Flair and challenge the winner of that bout. To my surprise, Flair ended up prevailing in the end with no sight of “The Man.” Cut to the next episode of Raw where Nikki A.S.H. cashed in her MITB contract and ended Flair’s Raw Women’s Championship reign just one day after winning it. Now while I have no love for Nikki Cross’ new superhero gimmick, I’m still happy for the girl now that she’s champion for the first time in her WWE career. Now her biggest test to date is going to take place at her SummerSlam debut – she’ll have to defend her newly won prize against the last two titleholders at the very same time.





Play



Charlotte Flair gets a one-on-one match with Nikki A.S.H.: Raw, July 26, 2021 After being put in a Triple Threat Match at SummerSlam along with Rhea Ripley, Charlotte Flair demands to prove herself against Raw Women’s Champion Nikki A.S.H. Catch WWE action on Peacock, WWE Network, FOX, USA Network, Sony India and more. #RAW Stream WWE on Peacock pck.tv/3l4d8TP in the U.S. and on WWE Network wwe.yt/wwenetwork everywhere… 2021-07-27T03:01:40Z

This one could go either way, honestly. I could see Flair or Ripley managing to get the title back and bringing a quick end to Nikki’s first title reign. WWE certainly has it in them to end a title reign on its first defense with a gimmick that doesn’t really have a long shelf life to it. But I could also see the superheroine pulling out the victory and prolonging her fiery babyface run since she’s a fresh face at the top of the title picture. I’m going to go with my latter prediction – Nikki’s reign will continue here. Plus I think she’ll get the ultimate rub by pinning Flair clean. Afterward, I can totally see Lynch FINALLY coming back to stake her claim for the championship she never even lost. I can already hear the massive pop from that Las Vegas crowd! Nikki’s title push is something that I can see going for a bit longer before she’s forced to face “The Man” at the next PPV.