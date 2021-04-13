WWE WrestleMania Backlash 2021: Matches & Predictions

Here I was expecting WWE to go the same special event route they did in 2020, yet they decided to go in a completely different direction instead.

But what makes this shocking change even more interesting is the fact that it’s bringing back a PPV schedule that Attitude and Ruthless Aggression Era fans know all too well. Backlash is once again taking the position of the first major WWE wrestling card to take place after WrestleMania this year. And the wildest part about that development is how both shows are getting mashed together to produce a “new” event altogether – WrestleMania Backlash. And as expected, fans will be treated to a bunch of ‘Mania 37 rematches (with some of them hopefully adopting new match types) and fresh matchups between the biggest winners from that same show.

So without further ado, let’s break down the announced matchups for the first-ever WrestleMania Backlash event.

Bobby Lashley (c) (with MVP) vs. Drew McIntyre (WWE Championship)

Predictions & Winner: We’re going back to this already? Okay, I guess. I figured Bobby Lashley would be pitted against someone entirely new here to freshen things up – him vs. Randy Orton, Damian Priest, or even a returning Keith Lee would have really piqued my interest. But watching yet another meeting between Bobby and Drew McIntyre doesn’t really get me all that excited. I was pretty disappointed by their ‘Mania 37 encounter, which is why I’m not really expecting anything that much better here. I’m sure both men have it in them to produce something along the lines of their quality drag-out brawls from their Impact Wrestling run, but the chances of that are seemingly low considering their most recent match output.

Riddle requests a match against Bobby Lashley: Raw, April 12, 2021WWE Champion Bobby Lashley & MVP are greeted by Riddle upon their arrival to the WWE ThunderDome and are surprised to receive a challenge from the former United States Champion. Catch WWE action on Peacock, WWE Network, FOX, USA Network, Sony India and more. Stream WWE on Peacock pck.tv/3l4d8TP in the U.S. and on WWE… 2021-04-13T03:06:07Z

Riddle vs. Bobby Lashley: Raw, April 12, 2021Riddle looks to bounce back after losing his United States Championship by taking on “The All Mighty” WWE Champion Bobby Lashley. Catch WWE action on Peacock, WWE Network, FOX, USA Network, Sony India and more. Stream WWE on Peacock pck.tv/3l4d8TP in the U.S. and on WWE Network wwe.yt/wwenetwork everywhere else ——————————————————————— Follow WWE on YouTube… 2021-04-13T03:10:11Z

McIntyre, Strowman and Orton make their cases for a WWE Title Match: Raw, April 12, 2021MVP holds the All Mighty Address on behalf of WWE Champion Bobby Lashley, only to be interrupted by Drew McIntyre and a couple of potential new challengers in Braun Strowman and Randy Orton. Catch WWE action on Peacock, WWE Network, FOX, USA Network, Sony India and more. Stream WWE on Peacock pck.tv/3l4d8TP in the U.S.… 2021-04-13T03:42:24Z

Drew McIntyre vs. Braun Strowman vs. Randy Orton – Triple Threat Match: Raw, April 12, 2021Drew McIntyre, Braun Strowman and Randy Orton clash in a Triple Threat Match to determine WWE Champion Bobby Lashley’s challenger at WrestleMania Backlash. Catch WWE action on Peacock, WWE Network, FOX, USA Network, Sony India and more. Stream WWE on Peacock pck.tv/3l4d8TP in the U.S. and on WWE Network wwe.yt/wwenetwork everywhere else ——————————————————————— Follow WWE… 2021-04-13T04:09:00Z

You know what’s gonna happen here, folks – Bobby’s going to overcome his most heated rival to date once again. WWE clearly wants him to be the Roman Reigns of Raw and reign as the red brand’s champion for a lengthy amount of time. I honestly can’t see him dropping the strap until maybe SummerSlam (in a dream match against a babyface Brock Lesnar, perhaps? One can only dream…). Drew’s gonna put up a good fight, but Bobby’s going to shake off all the major damage done to him and vanquish “The Scottish Warrior” all over again. After this major defeat, I get the feeling that Drew will get traded off to SmackDown during the next WWE Draft so he can start anew and take on some fresh blood.