Yankees Tabbed as Possible Destination for $51 million Royals All-Star

The New York Yankees have been one of the best teams in Major League Baseball this season. At 45-28, they lead the AL East by three games and have the best record in the American League as they look to return to the postseason for the third straight year.

They are expected to be in play for Tarik Skubal, but it’s going to take a lot of top prospects to get such a deal done, so the Yankees might want to focus on other targets if he becomes too expensive to acquire.

They could use another starting pitcher with Max Fried having missed some time. Just a little extra depth could go a long way in ensuring the Yankees win the division and return to the playoffs. Mark Feinsand of MLB.com listed them as a possible destination for Kansas City Royals right-hander Michael Wacha.

“Wacha has been a steady presence in the Royals’ rotation, posting a 3.64 ERA in an AL-high 94 innings this season. But Kansas City is having a disappointing season and could look to move the soon-to-be 35-year-old, who is earning $18 million this season and is set to make $14 million in 2027 with a $14 million club option for 2028.”

Wacha’s Journey

Wacha is a reliable source of innings and is skilled at producing ground ball outs. He made his Major League debut in 2013 with the St. Louis Cardinals and was the NLCS MVP. He has bounced around since his time in St. Louis, pitching for the New York Mets, Tampa Bay Rays, Boston Red Sox and San Diego Padres in addition to the Royals.

He will turn 35 years old next month and still has a year of control after the 2026 season, plus a club option for 2028, so the Yankees would have him for at least one more year if they were to acquire him.

Wacha may not be an ace, but is a solid middle-of-the-rotation starter who was even an All-Star in 2015 with the Cardinals. He can be trusted in the postseason as well, so he is somebody that could make sense as a target for the Bronx Bombers.

The Yankees have a strong rotation, but they would benefit from having somebody like Wacha in it for the stretch run of the 2026 season. His changeup is his best pitch, and while he hasn’t always been a high velocity pitcher, his breaking pitches have been viable weapons for him.

He struggled with his health early in his career, but his since become one of the most reliable starters in the league.

A More Affordable Target

The Yankees certainly have the prospect capital to land Skubal, but he is a free agent at the end of the year. While Wacha isn’t quite what Skubal is, he does have one more year of control, and he will cost significantly less than the reigning AL Cy Young winner.

As long as he can stay healthy, he is a realistic target for the Yankees as they look to add some key pieces for a push towards the postseason.