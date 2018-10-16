How to Watch Magic Games Online Without Cable 2019

After surprising many with a playoff appearance last year, the Orlando Magic enter the 2019-20 season as legitimate contenders in the East.

Magic games this year will be on either Fox Sports Florida (locally televised for in-market viewers), NBA TV (nationally televised), ESPN (nationally televised), TNT (national) or ABC (nationally televised).

If you don’t have cable, you can watch Magic games live on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox One, PS4 or other streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Magic Channels Included: Fox Sports Florida (select markets), ESPN, TNT, ABC (select markets)

Price: $44.99 per month

Fox Sports Florida, ESPN, TNT and ABC are among the 60-plus live TV channels that come with Hulu With Live TV. NBA TV isn’t included, but those games will also be televised on Fox Sports Florida, making Hulu the cheapest option for in-market viewers to watch every televised Magic game online without cable.

You can sign up for Hulu with Live TV right here, and you can then watch a live stream of Magic games on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show, or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch a game live, Hulu With Live TV comes with 50 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as the option to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of space and the ability to fast-forward through commercials.

If ABC isn’t included in your area, those games are also on ESPN3 and can thus be watched for free on your computer via the ESPN website, or on your streaming device via the ESPN app.

Magic Channels Included: Fox Sports Florida (select markets), NBA TV, TNT

Price: $54.99 per month

Fox Sports Florida, NBA TV and TNT are part of the 95-plus live TV channels included in the main FuboTV bundle, which is largely tailored towards sports. ESPN and ABC aren’t included, but most of the ESPN games will also be on Fox Sports Florida, and the ABC games can be watched for free without cable on ESPN’s digital platforms, so FuboTV remains a fantastic option for in-market viewers.

You can start a free seven-day trial of FuboTV right here, and you can then watch a live stream of Magic games on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which will allow you to watch any game on-demand within three days of its conclusion, even if you don’t record it.

The ABC games are also on ESPN3 and can thus be watched for free on your computer via the ESPN website, or on your streaming device via the ESPN app.

This is ultimately the same as regular NBA League Pass (more info on that below), but this is the preferred option because you can watch games on Amazon’s digital platforms rather than NBA’s. The latter has had user experience and buffering issues in the past.

Whether you already have Amazon Prime or you start a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime, you can watch every out-of-market, non-nationally televised NBA game via Amazon Prime’s NBA League Pass channel. It costs $28.99 per month or $199.00 for the entire season, but you can get a free trial between October 22 and October 29.

You can sign up Amazon Prime and the NBA League Pass channel right here, and you can then watch a live stream of all out-of-market games on your computer via the Amazon website, or you can watch on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Fire TV Stick, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 or other streaming device via the Amazon Video app.

There are a few different pricing options when signing up for League Pass through NBA.com. They offer the one-team pass ($17.99 per month or $119.99 for the season), the all-team pass ($28.99 per month or $199.99 for the season) or the all-team, commercial-free pass ($39.99 per month or $249.99 for the season).

You can sign up right here, and you can then watch a live stream of out-of-market games on your computer via the NBA website, or you can watch on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 or other compatible device via the NBA app.

Orlando Magic 2019 Season Preview

After taking the Eastern Conference’s seventh seed in the playoffs with a 42-40 mark in 2018-19, the Magic stood pat for the most part over the offseason, re-signing first-time All-Star center Nikola Vučević, backup center Khem Birch, and bench-scoring wing Terrence Ross in free agency.

To buttress their youthful roster, Orlando also went out and signed a pair of long-armed defenders in forward Al-Farouq Aminu and Michael Carter-Williams.

A 29-year-old entering his 10th season, Aminu averaged 9.4 points and 7.5 rebounds per game for the Portland Trail Blazers last year, shooting 34.3% from deep.

Featuring young players like forwards Aaron Gordon and Jonathan Isaac and center Mo Bamba, the Magic already had plenty of length in the frontcount before the addition of Aminu.

“We do a lot of great things here defensively, and that’s where you are going to end up winning or losing games most of the time,” Aminu said fives games into Orlando’s preseason schedule, according to the team’s official website. “Offensively, it comes and goes sometimes, but we have a defense that is long and agile. We’re still learning all of our spots, but it’s been a nice preseason so far and we’re going to continue to jell and get better.”

He added: “It’s a great group of guys, first and foremost, and they have made it easy to get adjusted. Everybody has been very helpful top-to-bottom, from the coaches to the players, just helping me get acclimated and used to every little thing. I think we’re starting to jell together nicely and it’s all coming along for me.”

The Magic acquired 2017 No. 1 overall pick Markelle Fultz in a trade with the Philadelphia 76ers in February 2019, though he didn’t play for Orlando as he recovered from a shoulder injury sustained months before the deal.

In Orlando’s first preseason game, on October 5, the point guard came off the bench to score 6 points and dish 4 assists in 17 minutes. He hadn’t played since November 2018.

After his first action in 10 months, a reporter asked Fultz what it meant to be playing basketball again.

“It was huge,” Fultz said, according to the Orlando Sentinel. “It was really just a blessing. I give a lot of praise to the man up top, God. It’s all I can say. It was my first time out there in a long time and I’m just happy I was able to step out on the floor and compete.”

He added: “They’ve done a great job of supporting me, and I think that’s the biggest thing. I feel like all my teammates have my back.”