How to Watch Warriors Games Online Without Cable 2019

After falling to the Toronto Raptors in last year’s NBA Finals and watching star forward Kevin Durant walk away in free agency, it’s a new dawn in Golden State as the Warriors hope to maintain their familiar championship level of play with some new faces in 2019-20.

Warriors games this year will be on either NBC Sports Bay Area (locally televised for in-market viewers), NBA TV (nationally televised), ESPN (nationally televised), TNT (national) or ABC (nationally televised).

If you don’t have cable, you can watch Warriors games live on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox One, PS4 or other streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Warriors Channels Included: NBC Sports Bay Area (select markets), ESPN, TNT, ABC (select markets)

Price: $44.99 per month

NBC Sports Bay Area, ESPN, TNT and ABC are among the 60-plus live TV channels that come with Hulu With Live TV. NBA TV isn’t included, but those games will also be televised on NBC Sports Bay Area, making Hulu my favorite option for in-market viewers to watch every televised Warriors game online without cable.

You can sign up for Hulu with Live TV right here, and you can then watch a live stream of Warriors games on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show, or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch a game live, Hulu With Live TV comes with 50 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as the option to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of space and the ability to fast-forward through commercials.

If ABC isn’t included in your area, those games are also on ESPN3 and can thus be watched for free on your computer via the ESPN website, or on your streaming device via the ESPN app.

Warriors Channels Included: NBC Sports Bay Area (select markets), NBA TV, TNT

Price: $54.99 per month

NBC Sports Bay Area, NBA TV and TNT are part of the 95-plus live TV channels included in the main FuboTV bundle, which is largely tailored towards sports. ESPN and ABC aren’t included, but most of the ESPN games will also be on NBC Sports Bay Area, and the ABC games can be watched for free without cable on ESPN’s digital platforms, so FuboTV remains a fantastic option for in-market viewers.

You can start a free seven-day trial of FuboTV right here, and you can then watch a live stream of Warriors games on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which will allow you to watch any game on-demand within three days of its conclusion, even if you don’t record it.

The ABC games are also on ESPN3 and can thus be watched for free on your computer via the ESPN website, or on your streaming device via the ESPN app.

This is ultimately the same as regular NBA League Pass (more info on that below), but this is the preferred option because you can watch games on Amazon’s digital platforms rather than NBA’s. The latter has had user experience and buffering issues in the past.

Whether you already have Amazon Prime or you start a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime, you can watch every out-of-market, non-nationally televised NBA game via Amazon Prime’s NBA League Pass channel. It costs $28.99 per month or $199.00 for the entire season, but you can get a free trial between October 22 and October 29.

You can sign up Amazon Prime and the NBA League Pass channel right here, and you can then watch a live stream of all out-of-market games on your computer via the Amazon website, or you can watch on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Fire TV Stick, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 or other streaming device via the Amazon Video app.

There are a few different pricing options when signing up for League Pass through NBA.com. They offer the one-team pass ($17.99 per month or $119.99 for the season), the all-team pass ($28.99 per month or $199.99 for the season) or the all-team, commercial-free pass ($39.99 per month or $249.99 for the season).

You can sign up right here, and you can then watch a live stream of out-of-market games on your computer via the NBA website, or you can watch on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 or other compatible device via the NBA app.

Golden State Warriors 2019 Season Preview

The Warriors have dominated the last half-decade, making five consecutive trips to the NBA Finals, winning three titles. However, Golden State faces a new challenge of being an underdog with guard Klay Thompson on the shelf recovering from surgery for a torn ACL and Kevin Durant bolting for Brooklyn in free agency.

All of a sudden Stephen Curry and Draymond Green — once the young building blocks of the franchise — are the elder-statesmen looking to keep a dynastic run afloat.

“Just hearing it is weird, but I’m still young. I wake up every day with a smile on my face, with the opportunity I have in front of me, being in my prime, being able to play basketball at the highest level and do it with this team and in front of our fan base, and I know I have a lot, a lot of years left at this level,” Curry said. “It doesn’t change anything but just makes me laugh, and for people to notice some gray hairs that might pop out every once in a while. But other than that, it’s kind of business as usual.”

The Warriors seem realistic on the expectations, and encroaching on 60-plus wins might be a thing of the past, especially with a bulked up Western Conference standing in the way.

“It’s a new dawn for us, but it’s OK,” general manager Bob Myers said. “We haven’t been in this position for five years. It’s going to be fun. It doesn’t mean it’s going to be easy. Because when you have young players there’s a learning curve to their growth, to their NBA experience.”

The Warriors didn’t come up empty handed in free agency. They pulled off a sign-and-trade for All-Star guard D’Angelo Russell, who will have a chance to learn from Curry — a two-time MVP.

“For any young player coming into the league, I think it’s a luxury to have guys of that caliber to just learn from, kind of just to watch and just pick their brains any time,” Russell said. “It’s a luxury to have because you can easily come into the league and not have that.”

The win total this season for Golden State is set at 47.5, which would be their lowest since the 2012-13 season.