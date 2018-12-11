How to Watch Barcelona vs Tottenham Champions League Online in USA

Tottenham Hotspur will look to advance to the Champions League knockout stage when they visit FC Barcelona on Tuesday.

Preview

Barcelona have already secured their spot atop Group B, but Tottenham’s Champions League lives are at stake.

Going into the final week of group play, Tottenham are tied on points with Inter Milan — with whom they’re competing to advance as the group’s No. 2 team — and hold an edge in head-to-head away goals. But Inter have a more manageable matchup against PSV Eindhoven, who reside in the group’s basement and have yet to win in group play, on Tuesday.

Barcelona have not lost a Champions League match at home since September 2013, winning 26 times in that 28-game span.

“Of course we’ll play to win, like we always do,” Barcelona center back Gerard Pique told Tuttosport, according to Football Italia. “Our history shows this, plus we don’t want to interrupt our good run of results. In particular, we want to win and keep another clean sheet. As for Inter and Tottenham, I hope the best team qualify. Of course, we’ll play our game trying to win it.”

Tottenham have eight victories in their last nine matches overall.

“We’re definitely going there with confidence,” Spurs midfielder and England international Dele Alli said, according to ESPN. “We know it’s going to be a difficult game — but they’re human, and everyone makes mistakes.

“We’ve got to make sure we punish them and try to be as on it as we can be.

“These are the games you want to be part of, playing one of the best teams in the world with some of the world’s greatest players.

“You want to be challenging yourself. We’re going there with the mentality that we can win, and we have to believe. How would a win rank among our best results? It would definitely be up there.”

Alli called Barcelona superstar Lionel Messi “a player that everyone idolizes.”

“For me, he’s the best player in the world — a fantastic player and a joy to watch,” the 22-year-old said, per ESPN.

Alli scored the second goal of his side’s 2-0 victory over Leicester City on Saturday, his 50th goal for Tottenham.

“I’m delighted to get the 50 but I want to get many more, and I don’t want to be recognized just for scoring goals,” he said.

“I want to help the team in a lot of other ways as well. We’ve got a lot of players that can score goals, so sometimes you need to chip in with other work too and help defensively and create for others.”