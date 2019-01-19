How to Watch Brexit HBO Movie Online Without Cable

Just two-and-a-half years after Britain’s historic vote to leave the European Union, Brexit: The Uncivil War stars Benedict Cumberbatch as Dominic Cummings, the political strategist who served as the Campaign Director of Vote Leave.

In the United States, the Brexit movie will premiere Saturday, January 19, at 9 p.m. ET/PT on HBO.

‘Brexit’ Preview

In the real world, the story of Brexit is still very much unfolding. In fact, just a few days before the movie was set to premiere in the United States, Prime Minister Theresa May’s proposed deal with the European Union was voted down in historic fashion by Parliament just a couple days ago.

As such, many criticized the timing of the film when the trailed was released last month, noting that there are still ongoing investigations into Vote Leave, which this movie centers around.

Despite that controversy, though, the movie, which has already been released in the United Kingdom, has been met mostly with critical acclaim.

Of the 32 critic’s reviews aggregated by Rotten Tomatoes, 25 have been positive.

“Once you get over the icky feeling that making a movie about Brexit in early 2019 is kind of like making a movie about a raging wildfire before it’s been put out, HBO’s Brexit is an interesting examination of how we got here,” writes Brian Tallerico of RogerEbert.com.

Much of the acclaim is due to the performance of star Benedict Cumberbatch, who plays Dominic Cummings, the Campaign Director of Vote Leave.

“Brexit is nicely ambiguous as to whether Cummings is a misguided genius or simply a talented opportunist, and Cumberbatch is excellent at conveying the lonely monomania of a man stubbornly devoted to principles that only he recognizes,” writes The New Yorker’s Troy Patterson.

The film is directed by Toby Haynes, who makes his film directorial debut. He has previously directed five episodes of Doctor Who, the “USS Callister” episode of Black Mirror and the “The Reichenbach Fall” episode of Sherlock.

Based on All Out War: The Full Story of How Brexit Sank Britain’s Political Class by Tim Shipman and Unleashing Demons: The Inside Story of Brexit by Craig Oliver, the movie was written by James Graham. His other work includes A Brilliant Young Mind and the upcoming Gypsy Boy.

The runtime, per HBO, is one hour and 38 minutes.