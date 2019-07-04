WATCH: A Capitol Fourth – Time, Channel & Live Stream

A Capitol Fourth is an annual event that airs for the 4th of July and the show is back again this year. Read on below for a rundown on the performers, the host, what time the live show starts, what channel it airs on TV, and where to watch the event online.

A CAPITOL FOURTH 2019 CHANNEL: The event is televised and airs on the PBS network, as well as WHYY. The concert is free and open to the public.

A CAPITOL FOURTH 2019 TIME & DATE: Of course, A Capitol Fourth airs on the 4th of July. The show is set to air from 8 – 9:30 p.m. ET. Then, on the WHYY network, an encore presentation will air from 10 – 11:30 p.m. ET.

HOW TO WATCH A CAPITOL FOURTH ONLINE: If you have issues watching the above live stream … According to The Washington Post, A Capitol Fourth is available via several streaming options – PBS’s website, YouTube, and Facebook Live. The A Capitol Fourth website also has a “Watch Live” feature.

A CAPITOL FOURTH 2019 HOST: John Stamos returns to the event as host again. He also will take part as part of the performers’ lineup. When talking about the 4th of July and its importance, Stamos said to Fox News that, “I think it’s a celebration of family, but also, what does it mean to be an American? What does it mean to be in America certainly right now you know? And you know what does it mean to be an immigrant that’s here? What does an American mean to you? And I think it’s sort of different for everybody but I think it’s a time to stop and reflect and sort of really think about the importance of being an American and an American family.”

He continued, “This year, my in-laws are coming, who I love, and some of my friends are gonna be there. And of course my wife and my son, and it’s it is really a family affair. And … usually, we sort of pick a theme throughout the show. And this year, it’s going to be family.”

A CAPITOL FOURTH 2019 PERFORMERS: Carole King, the Broadway cast of “Beautiful”, Vanessa Carlton, Colbie Caillat, Vanessa Williams, Yolanda Adams, Lee Brice, Gone West, Laine Hardy, Maelyn Jarmon, Keala Settle, O’Jays, Angelica Hale, Lindsey Stirling, Laura Osnes, Jack Everly with the National Symphony Orchestra, and the MusiCorps Wounded Warrior Band with host Stamos. There will also be a Sesame Street medley performance.

A CAPITOL FOURTH LOCATION: A Capitol Fourth takes place in Washington D.C., on the West Lawn.

A CAPITOL FOURTH OFFICIAL PBS SYNOPSIS: The description of this event reads, “This July 4th, America’s national Independence Day celebration kicks off our country’s 243rd birthday hosted by John Stamos and featuring an all-star lineup including Carole King and the Broadway cast of Beautiful starring Vanessa Carlton, Sesame Street, Gone West featuring Colbie Caillat, Lindsey Stirling, Keala Settle, Vanessa Williams, Lee Brice, The O’Jays, Yolanda Adams, Laine Hardy, Angelica Hale, Laura Osnes, Maelyn Jarmon and maestro Jack Everly leading the National Symphony Orchestra!”