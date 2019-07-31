MLS All-Stars vs Atletico Madrid Live Stream: How to Watch Online

Those in the US can watch a live stream of the MLS All-Stars vs Atletico Madrid via a free trial of FuboTV. More information about FuboTV and other live stream options can be found below

MLS All-Stars vs Atletico Madrid Preview

Orlando City are hosting the MLS All-Star Game in the team’s fifth season in the league. Commissioner Don Garber recently said future expansion franchises should emulate the Lions’ path to relevance in a new market.

“Orlando set the blueprint of how a team can connect the dots between a number of really key elements that help establish a new team in a market,” Garber said, according to Pro Soccer USA. “While they’ve had some struggles on the field, I still am very impressed with what the team has done. They have played a very important role in the overall growth of our league. It’s why we’re bringing the all-star game there [and] it’s why I continue to be proud of this club.”

At 26 points through 23 contests, the Lions are seven points behind the New England Revolution, who sit in the Eastern Conference’s seventh and final playoff slot. Portugal international Nani will be Orlando City’s lone representative in the All-Star Game.

The 32-year-old winger has nine goals through 19 contests in his first MLS season.

“It’s always nice to play with great players,” Nani said after the All-Stars’ first training session, according to MLSsoccer.com. “So many experienced players who’ve won a lot in their careers.”

He added: “It’s been fantastic, the environment is good, all the players have been great. For us it’s very easy to communicate and have some conversations because most of the players, we’ve been playing so many times against each other so many years and we always have something to talk about … it’s a different style from our club and we get the opportunity to talk about different things and try to get fans. I think it’s good.”

2019 MLS All-Stars Roster

Goalkeepers: Andre Blake (Philadelphia Union), Brad Guzan (Atlanta United), Nick Rimando (Real Salt Lake)

Defenders: Matt Hedges (FC Dallas), Kemar Lawrence (New York Red Bulls), Romain Métanire (Minnesota United FC), Leandro González Pírez (Atlanta United), Bastian Schweinsteiger (Chicago Fire), Walker Zimmerman (Los Angeles Football Club), Graham Zusi (Sporting Kansas City)

Midfielders: Ezequiel Barco (Atlanta United), Diego Chara (Portland Timbers), Jonathan dos Santos (LA Galaxy), Mark-Anthony Kaye (Los Angeles Football Club), Nicolás Lodeiro (Seattle Sounders FC), Gonzalo “Pity” Martínez (Atlanta United), Maxi Moralez (NYCFC), Nani (Orlando City SC), Paxton Pomykal (FC Dallas), Alejandro Pozuelo (Toronto FC), Diego Rossi (Los Angeles Football Club)

Forwards: Zlatan Ibrahimović (LA Galaxy), Josef Martínez (Atlanta United), Wayne Rooney (D.C. United), Chris Wondolowski (San Jose Earthquakes), Carlos Vela (Los Angeles Football Club)