How to Watch ‘Action Bronson Ancient Aliens’ Season 2 Online

Viceland knows what the viewers want: Action Bronson smoking weed on his couch while watching Ancient Aliens. Traveling the Stars: Action Bronson and Friends Watch Ancient Aliens (aka, Action Bronson Watches Ancient Aliens) is back Wednesday, July 17, for its second season premiere at 9 p.m. ET/PT, and viewers can expect…well, I think the show’s title covers it all.

If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of Viceland and Action Bronson Watches Ancient Aliens on your computer, phone or streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

‘Traveling the Stars: Action Bronson and Friends Watch Ancient Aliens’ Season 2 Premiere Preview

Rapper Action Bronson has hit the jackpot. The rapper-chef-talk show host combo gets paid to sit on his couch with his friends, smoke weed, and watch the show Ancient Aliens. (If I only knew what to really strive for in college…) The first season aired in 2016, but now Bronson is back. With more friends. And his couch. And a whole bunch of marijuana.

Hailed by The Boston Globe as “a stunningly elastic achievement in meta-television, [that] deserves a special Emmy that also functions as a bong,” the show features Bronson combining some of his favorite things: food, friends, the History series Ancient Aliens, and weed. Each episode features Bronson and company watching, commenting, praising, and extrapolating on the long-running series exploring controversial theories that extraterrestrials have visited Earth and influenced its culture for millions of years.

Season Two will feature a new roster of Aliens fans including musicians Cypress Hill, Dru Hill, and Miguel; actors David Alan Grier and TV’s “Urkel” Jaleel White; as well as, professional wrestlers and athletes, reality stars, and porn stars sharing the couch (and the kush) with Bronson. Last season, special guests included Tyler the Creator, comedian Eric Andre, multiple Grammy winner Melissa Etheridge, Earl Sweatshirt, and ScHoolboy Q.

The show makes good use of greenscreen technology. As the participants watch Ancient Aliens on a monitor, the show is greenscreened behind them for the viewers as well. Objects fly around in the background while the guests smoke in the foreground (we’ll go out on a limb and assume that viewers are also smoking in whatever “ground” real life is in). The show is unscripted and largely improvised. In fact, neither Bronson nor producers tell the show’s guests what the hell is going on.

“I don’t think you get to see that many shows where somebody walks on set and we literally will not tell them what they’re supposed to do. You’re watching them authentically figure out what the fuck is going on,” said producer Hannah Gregg.

In related news, another of Bronson’s shows, Fuck, That’s Delicious, was also renewed by the network and will begin production later this year on its fourth season.

Said Viceland President Guy Slattery, “We couldn’t be happier to have more Action on the channel. He’s a singular talent whose passion, knowledge and energy leap off the screen.”