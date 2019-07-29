How to Watch ‘Peyton’s Places’ Online

Peyton’s Places, a 30-episode documentary series hosted by Peyton Manning and produced by ESPN and NFL Films, will explore 100 years of NFL history.

The new series premieres with its first four episodes on Monday, July 29, on ESPN+, the digital streaming service from ESPN that also has exclusive coverage of many different live sports, all the 30-for-30 documentaries and other original shows such as Kevin Durant’s The Boardroom, Kobe Bryant’s Detail and Alex Morgan: The Equalizer for only $4.99 per month.

You can sign up for ESPN+ right here, and you can then watch Peyton’s Places on your computer via ESPN.com, or on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, or other streaming device via the ESPN app.

‘Peyton’s Places’ Preview

Peyton Manning hosts and serves as an executive producer for the 30-episode series, in which he travels the country to learn about the history of the NFL in celebration of the league’s 100th season.

“NFL Films has been great throughout this and they approached me about doing it to tell the story of the past 100 years,” the two-time Super Bowl winner said, according to The Associated Press. “They certainly had a template and blueprint they wanted to tell, and we had certain people we wanted to talk to and visit and have conversations about how football got started.”

The future Hall of Fame quarterback interviews former players, former coaches, and other key figures in the NFL history. He also attempts to re-create some of its most notable moments.

“We got to go down memory lane,” Manning said, per AP. “I have always loved the history of the game and I have learned a lot during this journey, and spent some time with some of my favorite players and contemporaries of my dad (former Saints star quarterback Archie Manning) and guys he looked up to.

“NFL Films has all this great archives of (Bears founder) George Halas talking about being in Ralph Hay’s Hupmobile showroom, (Giants owner) Wellington Mara talking about how Vince Lombardi wanted him to take Polaroids and throw them down to the field when Vince was coaching with the Giants. To maybe re-enact it or kind of tell that story, it’s kind of why I signed up for it.”

Among his numerous achievements, including five MVPs, Manning thrice won the Bert Bell Award, given to the Maxwell Football Club’s player of the year. During his travels, Manning learned about the honor’s namesake.

“This has been a journey for me,” Manning told Pro Football Talk. “I’ve learned a lot about 100 years of football. I thought I knew a lot. There’s been a ton that I did not know. There’s been fascinating stuff. In 1929, when the stock market crashed, a guy named Bert Bell basically lost his tail and what does he do? He goes out and buys a football team for $50,000. Which at the time, is probably the worst investment you could make. A bunch of guys in leather helmets running into each other. That’s what he does. That team, the Frankford Yellowjackets, turns into the Philadelphia Eagles. Bert Bell starts the draft. He gets them to play on Sundays. He puts the blackout rule in. He was kind of a founding pioneer of the NFL.”