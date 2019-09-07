How to Watch UCF vs FAU Football Online Without Cable

After extending their regular-season winning streak to 23 games in the season opener last week, No. 18 UCF head south for an in-state matchup against Lane Kiffin and Florida Atlantic on Saturday.

UCF vs FAU Preview

When Lane Kiffin arrived at Florida Atlantic, the hope was that he could replicate what’s been going on just a couple hours north in Orlando.

“I think it’s a program everyone aspires to be,” Kiffin said about UCF. “For us, it’s like we’re playing another SEC or Big Ten team two weeks in a row. They have players like those guys.”

Kiffin’s first season at FAU was a good start. But after an 11-3 record and a win in the Boca Raton Bowl in 2017, they regressed to just five wins last year.

In their 2019 opener last weekend, FAU dug themselves a 28-0 hole against No. 5 Ohio State in the first 10 minutes of the game, but they responded pretty well in what was ultimately a 45-21 defeat.

“After that they played extremely physical, settled into their game plan,” UCF coach Josh Heupel said. “I thought they handled the running game from Ohio State from the second quarter on really well. Didn’t give up big plays in the passing game. They are an experienced group on the back end — a lot of the same guys who played from a year ago.”

New FAU defensive coordinator Glenn Spencer indeed has an intriguing mix of returning veterans and talented freshmen, but the Owls are likely going to be overmatched once again in Week 2.

UCF piled up 694 yards of total offense in their 62-0 win over FAMU last week, and it was about as balanced of an attack as you could ask for. Quarterbacks Brandon Wimbush, Dillon Gabriel and Quadry Jones combined for 356 passing yards and six touchdowns, while the running game piled up 338 yards and two scores.

Wimbush, the transfer from Notre Dame, and the true freshman Gabriel are both expected to play vs. FAU, with the former again drawing the start.

“I think both of them have earned the opportunity to continue to play football for us,” Heupel said. “A lot of similarities and some unique differences, too, but as we continue to move forward, we’ll see all of those guys playing.”

When these teams met last year, UCF rolled to a 56-36 win behind the now-injured McKenzie Milton’s six total touchdowns. But with the rematch taking place at FAU, the Knights are “only” favored by 13 on Saturday.