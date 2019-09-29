How to Watch ‘Bob’s Burgers’ Season 10 Online Without Cable

FOX’s Bob’s Burgers centers around the Belcher family – parents Bob and Linda and their children Tina, Gene, and Louise – who all help run a hamburger restaurant. The series, by Home Movies creator Loren Bouchard, beings its tenth season Sunday, September 29 at 9 p.m. ET/PT.

‘Bob’s Burgers’ Season 10 Premiere Preview

The series follows Bob (H. Jon Benjamin) and his ever-quirky family who together run the restaurant Bob’s Burgers. In the season premiere of Bob’s Burgers titled “The Ring (But Not Scary),” Bob’s plan to surprise Linda for their anniversary gets tricky when the kids become involved.

Bouchard revealed some of the season’s episode titles and descriptions which include:

“Boys Just Want to Have Fungus” – Bob and Gene go mushroom hunting.

“Murder She Boat” – Tina’s camp nemesis resurfaces.

“Pig Trouble in Little Tina” – This is not a Big Trouble in Little China homage, but instead, a nod to Nightmare on Elm Street where Tina is haunted by a fetal pig.

“Now We’re Cooking With Gas” – This is the 2019 Thanksgiving Episode, where Bob is forced to cook his family’s Thanksgiving meal without the use of a gas oven.

“Have Yourself a Mail-y Little Christmas” – Linda gets a job at the post office over the holidays.

“Drumforgiven” – Teddy takes a handyman job at Jimmy Pesto’s restaurant and tries to hide it from Bob.

Recently nominated for its eighth Emmy for Outstanding Animated Program, the fan-favorite series returns for a momentous 10th season that will include its annual holiday-themed episodes along with new and returning guest stars. Megan Mullally (Will & Grace) returns as Linda’s sister, Gayle, in the premiere episode; Sarah Silverman (Ralph Breaks the Internet) and Laura Silverman (The Comeback) return as The Pesto Twins; and Jenny Slate (The Secret Life of Pets 2) returns as Tammy Larsen. This season will also feature returning guest voices from Jillian Bell (Bless the Harts), Billy Eichner (The Lion King), Jim Gaffigan (Above the Shadows), Max Greenfield (Veronica Mars), Kathryn Hahn (Bad Moms), Thomas Lennon (Santa Clarita Diet) and Damon Wayans Jr. (New Girl).

Along with the excitement of Season 10 came an update on the Bob’s Burgers movie.

“We have been very, very hard at work on the Bob’s Burgers movie,” revealed Bouchard at this year’s ComicCon. “There’s a lot we can’t talk about. It’s hopefully going to be a Bob’s Burgers gift to you, [the fans], if we do our job. It’s a musical. It’s a mystery. […] We are very, very excited that that’s part of our day-to-day right now.”

Bouchard also teased that the movie would address what’s hiding under Louise’s ear-hat and that it would feature the beloved light-up doll Kuchi Kopi.