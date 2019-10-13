Watch 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days Season 3 Episode 11 Online

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airs tonight at 8/7c on TLC. The synopsis for season 3 episode 11, titled “Hard to Say I’m Sorry,” reads, “Tim makes an important decision. Benjamin negotiates the bride price. Darcey confides in Tom’s sister. Avery and Omar must say goodbye. Angela tries to make amends, and Rebecca reveals a bombshell.”

If you are hoping to catch the show but do not have a cable subscription or TLC added on to your cable package, there are still plenty of ways to watch the special online. Read on for details:

If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can watch TLC live on your computer, phone or streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Philo TV

TLC is included in Philo’s main 58-channel bundle, which is the cheapest among all streaming services if you plan on keeping it long-term.

You can start a free 7-day trial of Philo TV right here, and you can then watch TLC live on your computer via the Philo website, or on your phone (iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV or or other supported device via the Philo app.

If you can’t watch live, Philo also allows you to DVR programs and watch them up to 30 days later. And even if you forget to DVR something, Philo also comes with a 72-hour rewind feature, which allows you to replay any event that has aired in the last three days.

PlayStation Vue

PlayStation Vue–which doesn’t require an actual PlayStation console to sign up or watch–offers four different live-TV channel packages, all of which include TLC.

You can start a free 5-day trial right here, and you can then watch a live stream of TLC on your computer via the PS Vue website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation (3 or 4), or other supported device via the PS Vue app.

If you can’t watch live, PlayStation Vue comes included with cloud DVR.

Tonight’s Episode Features Tim’s Disastrous Proposal, Rebecca’s Big Reveal & Benjamin Still Questioning His Relationship With Akinyi

Did Tim really propose with his ex's ring?! Tune in to #90DayFiance: Before the 90 Days Sunday at 8/7c. pic.twitter.com/RO15p2FAj4 — TLC Network (@TLC) October 10, 2019

Tonight’s mid-season episode of the show has plenty of drama in store for viewers. In the promo above, Tim decides to propose to Jeniffer, but it looks like he did exactly what fans were urging him not to do: use the same rang he proposed to his ex-fiance Veronica with.

For those who need a refresher, before Tim left for Colombia, his ex threw him a going-away party to say goodbye. In a show of good faith and support (depending on who you ask), Veronica decided to give Tim his old engagement ring back (the same one he gave her several years ago), so he could give it to Jeniffer when he got to Colombia.

In the clip below, Tim tells Veronica that he is serious about Jeniffer and “whether [Veronica] is on board or not, it’s going to happen.” Veronica says she understands, and gives him back his engagement ring, saying “I know, that’s why I decided to give you a gift that might help you, if it works out for you.”

Tonight’s episode shows Tim might not have used the best judgement when he decided to propose to Jeniffer; although it could just be sneaky editing by TLC to make it look like he used the same one, it definitely appears that he used the same engagement ring to propose to his Colombian girlfriend. Tim says he “bought” Jeniffer a ring in the promo, but she immediately questions if its the same ring he got for his ex, and he looks hesitant to answer the question.

It also looks like Rebecca might finally come clean to Zied about the fact that she is/was still technically married to her Moroccan ex-husband when she first came to visit him in Tunisia, and Zied does not take the news well. Meanwhile, Benjamin is still questioning his relationship with Akinyi ahead of the bride price ceremony, so fans can expect some tears and drama from those two tonight as well.

Fans will just have to tune in Sundays at 8/7c on TLC to catch the newest episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days to see how everything plays out for the couples. Also, don’t forget to check out this author’s profile for all of your 90 Day Fiancé coverage, and more!

