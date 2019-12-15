How to Watch Miss America 2020 Preliminary Competition Online

The 2020 Miss America Competition Preliminaries, a two-part event, airs on Sunday, December 15, and Monday, December 16 at 7 p.m. EST on NBC. If you are hoping to watch the show but don’t have a access to a television, you may be looking for other ways to watch. Below is all of the information you’ll need to live stream the event online.

If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of NBC on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV or other streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming subscription services:

NBC (live in most markets) is one of 95-plus live TV channels included in the main FuboTV bundle.

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of Cloud DVR (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours), as well as a “72-Hour Lookback” feature, which allows you to watch most shows up to three days after they air even if you forgot to record them.

NBC (live in most markets) is included in Hulu With Live TV, which comes with 60-plus live TV channels and Hulu’s extensive on-demand library of TV shows and movies.

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, “Hulu with Live TV” comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which has most new episodes and specials available after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

AT&T TV Now (formerly DirecTV Now) offers six different channel bundles. They range from 45 to 125 live TV channels, and they all include NBC (live in most markets).

Once signed up for AT&T TV Now, you can watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the AT&T TV Now website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, or other compatible streaming device via the AT&T TV app.

If you can’t watch live, AT&T TV Now — no matter what channel package you choose — comes with included cloud DVR.

The 2020 Preliminary Competition Will be Available to Live Stream for the First Time Ever This Year

Get Ready for Miss America! – The Miss America 2020 CompetitionIn a competition of 51 women from across the country, one will earn a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to make a difference worldwide. Watch The 2020 Miss America Competition on Thursday, December 19 at 8/7c on NBC.

The 2020 Miss America Preliminary Competition will be available to live stream for the first time ever this year, according to the official Miss America website. The pageant will be held at the Mohegan Sun Earth Expo center in Connecticut, and will can also be live streamed on NBC.com during the final event, which takes place on Thursday, December 19 at 8 p.m. EST.

You can read the full press release below:

Uncasville, CT (December 10, 2019) – For the first time in Miss America history, the 2020 Miss America Competition Preliminaries will be live-streamed from the Mohegan Sun Earth Expo at 7:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 15, and Monday, December 16. The live stream will be produced by JC Productions and is sponsored by Dakota State University. In addition, the 2020 Miss America Competition broadcast will simultaneously be streamed on NBC.com on Thursday, December 19, at 8:00 PM ET. Viewers can now watch, on multiple platforms, the new exciting, interactive, and dramatic selection process of one young woman who will earn a job with a six-figure salary and the crown of Miss America.

According to NBC.com, the Miss America pageant follows “51 compelling candidates as they compete for life-changing scholarships to be used to continue their efforts toward community service and education. The show will continue to highlight a diverse group of young students and professionals who are advancing the message of female strength, independence and empowerment through their efforts in the areas of scholarship, talent and social impact.”

Tune in Sunday, December 15, and Monday, December 16 at 7 p.m. EST to catch the 2020 Miss America Competition Preliminaries on NBC. In the meantime, check out this author’s profile for more entertainment news and TV coverage.

