Real Madrid vs Sevilla Live Stream: How to Watch Online in USA

Real Madrid will host Sevilla in La Liga play on Saturday at Santiago Bernabéu Stadium.

Real Madrid vs Sevilla Preview

With 40 points through 19 matches, Real Madrid sit in second on the league table, trailing Barcelona on point differential. They haven’t lost in any competition since Oct. 19, when they fell to Mallorca 1-0 in Palma for their lone La Liga defeat.

On Sunday, Los Blancos claimed the Spanish Super Cup, besting Atlético Madrid 4-1 on penalties after the sides played to a scoreless draw.

“We found it tough at times but we believed we could win it right to the end,” Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane said, according to the club’s official website. “We worked hard and fought to the final whistle. It’s a real team victory. Both games were difficult, but this one even more so. We struggled against brilliant opposition.”

He added: “We worked hard and were patient. We had some difficulties at the start of the season, but that can happen. Now we have to be happy with this title, but it’s a long season. There are lots of competitions still up for grabs and we’re only just getting started.”

Also on Sunday, Sevilla crushed Tercera División side Escobedo 5-0 in the second round of the Copa del Rey. They’ll meet La Liga club Levante in the round of 32 on Wednesday.

Los Nervionenses have lost just once in their last 11 La Liga matches, sitting in fourth place on the table with 35 points through 19 matches, trailing Atlético Madrid on point differential.

Real Madrid bested Sevilla 1-0 in Andalusia back on Sep. 22 courtesy of a Karim Benzema tally in the 64th minute.

“They have an incredible level of talent and it will be nice to face them,” Sevilla midfielder Joan Jordán said of Real Madrid, according to AS. “I am convinced we will go there and fight like animals, that we will go for them and that we will fight for the win.”

Sevilla have surrendered 18 goals in league play, the fourth-best mark. They’ve also scored just 24 goals, the third-worst figure among the 20-team league’s top 13 clubs.

“The confidence in the group is total. The important thing is the work done by the group, that we create chances and we know that the dynamic will change,” Jordán said, per AS. “The goals will come. I’m not hiding that it’s something we have to improve but I am convinced that the goals will come.”

On Thursday, Sevilla announced the signing of Moroccan striker Youssef En-Nesyri from side Leganés. The 22-year-old could make his Sevilla debut on Saturday.