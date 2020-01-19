‘Breaking Bad’ Marathon on AMC: Schedule, Time & Watching Online

AMC is treating fans to a Breaking Bad marathon starting today. Here’s a look at how to watch online if you don’t have cable, followed by the schedule and times for the marathon. The marathon starts today, Sunday, January 19, 2020 at 4 p.m. Eastern.

How To Watch Online

If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of AMC on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV or other streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming subscription services:

FuboTV

AMC is one of 95-plus live TV channels included in the main FuboTV bundle.

You can start a free 7-day trial of FuboTV right here, and you can then watch a live stream of AMC on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of Cloud DVR (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours), as well as a “72-Hour Lookback” feature, which allows you to watch the show up to three days after it airs (and sometimes longer) even if you forgot to record it.

Additionally, AMC Premiere is available as an add-on to FuboTV’s main package. AMC Premiere is a premium upgrade of AMC that allows you to watch all of AMC’s current shows (and some old ones) on-demand and commercial-free as soon as (and sometimes earlier than) they air live.

Philo TV

AMC is included in Philo’s main 58-channel bundle, which is the cheapest among all streaming services if you plan on keeping it long-term.

You can start a free 7-day trial of Philo TV right here, and you can then watch AMC live on your computer via the Philo website, or on your phone (iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV or or other supported device via the Philo app.

If you can’t watch live, Philo also allows you to DVR programs and watch them up to 30 days later. And even if you forget to DVR something, Philo also comes with a 72-hour rewind feature, which allows you to replay any event that has aired in the last three days.

PlayStation Vue

PlayStation Vue–which doesn’t require an actual PlayStation console to sign up or watch–offers four different live-TV channel packages, all of which include AMC.

You can start a free 5-day trial of PS Vue right here, and you can then watch a live stream of AMC on your computer via the PS Vue website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation (3 or 4), or other supported device via the PS Vue app.

If you can’t watch live, PlayStation Vue comes included with cloud DVR.

Schedule & Time

El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie will debut on AMC after its previous Netflix debut next month in February. So AMC is hyping viewers for the movie with a Breaking Bad marathon (which will also lead viewers into Better Call Saul‘s highly anticipated fifth season.)

Season 1 will premiere today, January 19, at 4 p.m. Eastern/3 p.m. Central, according to TV Guide. It will air back-to-back, with Episode 7 airing at 10:47 p.m. Eastern on AMC. Season 1 starts later in the day than the next week’s seasons because Season 1 only had eight episodes total.

Season 2 premieres on January 26 at 8 a.m. Eastern/7 a.m. Central, according to Deadline. Season 2 has 13 episodes.

Season 3 premieres on February 2 at 8 a.m. Eastern. Season 3 has 13 episodes.

Season 4 premieres on February 9 at 8 a.m. Eastern. Season 4 has 13 episodes.

Season 5 premieres on February 16 at 1:30 a.m. Eastern/12:30 a.m. Central (yes, at an odder, late-night time compared to the other seasons.) Season 5 is a little longer with 16 episodes, split into Parts 1 and 2 when the season originally aired.

Then El Camino will air on February 16 at 8 p.m. Eastern.

Better Call Saul will premiere its fifth season at 10 p.m. Eastern on February 23.