How to Watch the Modern Family Series Finale Online

The two-hour Modern Family series finale airs Wednesday, April 8 at 9 p.m. ET/8 p.m. CT on ABC. The descriptions for the final two episodes of the series, titled, “Finale Part 1” and “Finale Part 2,” reads, “Mitchell and Cam start to adjust to their new normal; Phil and Claire came up with a plan so they can take control of the house again; Gloria notices that Manny, Joy and Joe does not need her as much as before; The whole family deals with saying goodbye.”

If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of ABC on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV or other streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming subscription services:

ABC (live in select markets) is included in Hulu With Live TV, which comes with 60-plus live TV channels and Hulu’s extensive on-demand library of TV shows and movies.

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show, or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, “Hulu with Live TV” comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which has most new episodes, events, and specials available after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

AT&T TV Now (formerly DirecTV Now) offers six different channel bundles. They range from 45 to 125 live TV channels, and they all include ABC (live in select markets). The “Plus” and “Max” bundles both include a free seven-day trial:

Once signed up for AT&T TV Now, you can watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the AT&T TV Now website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, or other compatible streaming device via the AT&T TV app.

If you can’t watch live, AT&T TV Now — no matter what channel package you choose — comes with included cloud DVR.

YouTube TV comes with 70-plus live TV channels, including ABC (live in select markets).

Once signed up for YouTube TV, you can then watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the YouTube website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, or other compatible streaming device via the YouTube app.

If you can’t watch live, YouTube TV comes with included DVR.

Several of the Actors Have Been Sharing Emotional Tributes on Instagram

Ahead of the Modern Family series finale, several of the cast members have been posting emotional farewells and tributes to the beloved ABC mockumentary on social media. Ariel Winter, who played Alex Dunphy on the show since its debut in 2009, shared a series of on-set photos alongside a bittersweet tribute to her Modern Family fans, co-stars and production crew.

“We are all so grateful for the love we’ve received over the course of this 11 year journey. To know our fans love our family just as much as we do is the most amazing gift,” the actress wrote, adding, “Even though you only see us on your screens, we have just as wonderful people working behind the camera that I will miss seeing all the time. We have been so lucky.”

Sarah Hyland also shared several photos on Instagram, writing, “Don’t cry because it’s over. Smile because it happened. To put it in Bachelor terms, I’ve had an incredible journey with this show. Our cast and crew were always phenomenal and we very quickly grew to be a real life #modernfamily I will miss these people tremendously but am so grateful I was lucky enough to work with them.”

“We tried to balance the right level of comedy and emotion that our show has always done — perhaps leaning with a slightly bigger dollop of emotion than usual, which seemed fitting here,” co-creator Steve Levitan told EW ahead of the finale. “But we still wanted to tell funny stories and not get too maudlin about things. There’s some nice comedy right to the end… We knew the audience was going to have to say goodbye to these characters, and we wanted them to have that cathartic experience.”

The series finale of Modern Family airs Wednesday, April 8 at 9 p.m. ET/8 p.m. CT on ABC. The hour-long Season 11 finale will be preceded at 8 p.m. ET by a special tribute titled A Modern Farewell, which celebrates 11 years of television success. In the meantime, you can find all the latest in TV coverage and entertainment news here.

