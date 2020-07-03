‘Hamilton’ Stream: How to Watch the Musical Online Friday

Stream Hamilton

Hamilton will be available on Disney Plus starting at 12 a.m. Pacific on July 3. The musical’s release online is a welcome gift as people shelter at home during the coronavirus pandemic.

You can watch Hamilton right on Disney Plus with any internet browser on your computer, smartphone, Roku, Fire TV, Xbox One, PS4, or other streaming devices via the app.

Here’s what you need to know about streaming Hamilton:

Stream ‘Hamilton’ On PC/Mac

1. Sign up for Disney+ here 2. In your browser of choice (we recommend Microsoft Edge if you’re looking for 4K, Google Chrome otherwise), navigate to Disneyplus.com 3. Enter your login credentials 4. Click Login 5. Browse or search for ‘Hamilton’ 6. Select ‘Hamilton’ 7. Select Play



Stream ‘Hamilton’ On Roku Devices

1. Order Disney Plus 2. Boot up your Roku Device 3. Navigate to your Roku Home Screen 4. Scroll down and select Streaming Channels on the left side of the screen 5. Select Search Channels in the menu on the left side of the screen 6. Enter ‘Disney Plus’ 7. Select Disney Plus 8. Select Add Channel at the top of your screen 9. Browse the Channel



Stream ‘Hamilton’ On Fire TV

1. From the Main Screen, select Search. 2. Type ‘Disney Plus’ into the search box 3. Select Disney Plus 4. Select Download/Free 5. After the Disney Plus app downloads, select the Open button 6. Sign In 7. Enter your Disney Plus account information (email address and password) 8. Browse to ‘Hamilton’ 9. Select Play



Stream ‘Hamilton’ On Xbox One

1. Turn on Your Xbox One 2. Sign in to your Xbox Live Profile 3. From your Xbox Home Screen, hit the Y Button to bring up Search 4. Type in ‘Disney Plus’ 5. Hit the A Button to go to Disney Plus on the Microsoft Store 6. A buzz video/trailer will start auto-playing. Ignore it and hit down on your left thumbstick 7. Select GET and push the A Button (Disney Plus will begin downloading) 8. When the download is done, you’ll get an Xbox notification at the bottom of your screen. When that happens, hold the middle Xbox button on your controller to open the app. 9. Sign in to Disney Plus using your credentials 10. Browse to ‘Hamilton’ 11. Select Play



Stream ‘Hamilton’ On PS4

1. Turn on Your PS4 2. Go to the PlayStation Store 3. Select Search 4. Search for ‘Disney Plus’ 5. Select Disney Plus

6. Click Download underneath the picture on the lefthand side of your screen 7. Navigate to TV & Video icon and select the Disney Plus app 8. Sign in to Disney Plus using your credentials 9. Browse to ‘Hamilton’ 11. Select Play

Watch Disney Plus Now

About ‘Hamilton’

Here’s the official synopsis for Hamilton.

An unforgettable cinematic stage performance, the filmed version of the original Broadway production of “Hamilton” combines the best elements of live theater, film and streaming to bring the cultural phenomenon to homes around the world for a thrilling, once-in-a-lifetime experience. “Hamilton” is the story of America then, told by America now. Featuring a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, R&B and Broadway, “Hamilton” has taken the story of American founding father Alexander Hamilton and created a revolutionary moment in theatre—a musical that has had a profound impact on culture, politics, and education. Filmed at The Richard Rodgers Theatre on Broadway in June of 2016, the film transports its audience into the world of the Broadway show in a uniquely intimate way. With book, music, and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda and direction by Thomas Kail, “Hamilton” is inspired by the book “Alexander Hamilton” by Ron Chernow and produced by Thomas Kail, Lin-Manuel Miranda and Jeffrey Seller, with Sander Jacobs and Jill Furman serving as executive producers. The 11-time-Tony Award®-, GRAMMY Award®-, Olivier Award- and Pulitzer Prize-winning stage musical stars: Daveed Diggs as Marquis de Lafayette/Thomas Jefferson; Renée Elise Goldsberry as Angelica Schuyler; Jonathan Groff as King George; Christopher Jackson as George Washington; Jasmine Cephas Jones as Peggy Schuyler/Maria Reynolds; Lin-Manuel Miranda as Alexander Hamilton; Leslie Odom, Jr. as Aaron Burr; Okieriete Onaodowan as Hercules Mulligan/James Madison; Anthony Ramos as John Laurens/Philip Hamilton; and Phillipa Soo as Eliza Hamilton.”

Lin-Manuel Miranda said about this production: “It was an incredible privilege to be able to film the show. It’s rare when that happens, but it was important to document the communal experience.”

