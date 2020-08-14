Barca vs Bayern TV USA: Where to Watch Champions League

Barcelona and Bayern Munich square off in the Champions League in the third of this season’s one-off quarterfinals on Friday.

In the United States, the match (3 p.m. ET start time) will be broadcast on CBS All-Access (online only, English) and TUDN (TV, Spanish).

Here all the different options for watching a live stream of the match online:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

Note: Every Champions League and Europa League match will be available on CBS All-Access, so this is the recommended option

If you’re an Amazon Prime subscriber or you start a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime, you can watch all CBS and CBS All-Access content (both live and on-demand) via the CBS All-Access Prime Channel, which also comes with a seven-day free trial:

Amazon Prime CBS All-Access Free Trial

Once you’re signed up for the Prime CBS All-Access Channel, you can then watch a live stream of the match on your computer via the Amazon website, or you can watch on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Fire TV Stick, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 or other streaming device via the Amazon Video app.

Under the “Your Channels” section on the website or app, select CBS All-Access. Then, within the CBS All-Access channel, the match will be available under the “UEFA Champions and Europa Leagues” section.

This is ultimately just the same as Amazon Prime option, only you’ll watch on CBS’ digital platforms instead.

CBS All-Access Free Trial

Once signed up for CBS All-Access, you can watch a live stream of the match on your computer via the CBS website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 or other streaming device via the CBS app.

If you want to watch the Spanish-language broadcast, TUDN is one of 100-plus live TV channels included in the main FuboTV bundle, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch a live stream of the match on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which will allow you to watch the match on-demand within three days of its conclusion, even if you don’t record it.

Barcelona vs Bayern Champions League Preview

Barca may still be reeling a bit from their recent La Liga loss to Real Madrid, but they also just beat Napoli in a hard-fought 3-1 victory last week, so the team seems to be back on track. Led by superstar Lionel Messi, whose dynamic goal made it 2-0, Barcelona will have its hands full here. Defending Messi will be one of the primary concerns for this Bayern squad, but they think they’re up to the task.

Bayern’s Alphonso Davies will be playing against his idol and favorite player in Messi. Davies will be tasked with defending Messi all game, and for him, it’s a lifetime dream come true.

“My mum called me yesterday and then my dad hopped on the phone, and he was like: ‘So you’re playing against your favorite player, I see.’ And I went: ‘Yeah.’ And then we both started laughing on the phone. And honestly, we couldn’t even believe it, because he knows that I looked up to Messi when I was younger, and now playing against him, it’s really nice,” the Bayern star said.

Davies says that despite his admiration for Messi, neither his game nor his mindset will change. “Growing up, I used to watch him all the time and now I’m defending against him — it’s going to be a whole different ball game. But for me, it’s just playing my game, changing nothing on my side and just hopefully doing my best against him. We know that he’s a great player – we’re not going to take that away from him – so the best you can do is try, I guess. It’s going to be an incredible game. All I can say is that I am excited to play the game and I’m sure everyone’s excited to watch as well.”

Bayern handed Chelsea a 4-1 loss in their last match, dominating from start to finish with a well-rounded attack. They will be led by Robert Lewandowski, who has 53 goals in 44 appearances this season, including 13 in Champions League play.

Injury-wise, Benjamin Pavard (foot) will be out for Bayern, and Martin Braithwaite (ineligible) will miss for Barcelona, while Samuel Umtiti is doubtful.

Here’s a look at the potential starting lineups for both teams:

Bayern: Manuel Neuer, Joshua Kimmich, Jérôme Boateng, David Alaba, Alphonso Davies, Thiago, Leon Goretzka, Kingsley Coman, Thomas Müller, Serge Gnabry, Robert Lewandowski

Barcelona: Marc-André Ter Stegen, Nélson Semedo, Gerard Piqué, Clément Lenglet, Jordi Alba, Frenkie De Jong, Sergio Busquets, Arturo Vidal, Lionel Messi, Luis Suárez, Sergei Roberto.

Barca has won just two of its last 10 games against Bayern, losing six of those matches.