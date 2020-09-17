How to Watch The Bradshaw Bunch Online Without Cable

Entertainment network E! is launching a new reality show this week called The Bradshaw Bunch, which follows the family of legendary NFL quarterback-turned-broadcaster Terry Bradshaw. It premieres Thursday, September 17 at 9 p.m. ET/PT, right after the season 19 premiere of Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

If you don’t have cable, here’s how to watch The Bradshaw Bunch online for free:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

You can watch a live stream of E! and 100-plus other TV channels on FuboTV, which you can use for free with a seven-day trial right here:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch The Bradshaw Bunch live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV also comes with 30 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch shows on-demand within three days of their conclusion, even if you don’t record them.

You can watch a live stream of E! and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which you can try out for free with a seven-day trial:

Hulu With Live TV Free Trial

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch The Bradshaw Bunch live on the Hulu app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Xbox 360, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Hulu website.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu with Live TV comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which includes new episodes the day after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

You can watch a live stream of E! and 35-plus other TV channels via Sling TV’s Sling Blue bundle. It comes with a free three-day trial, but if you bypass that, you can get $10 off the first month, and get Showtime, Starz, and Epix included for free:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch The Bradshaw Bunch live on the Sling TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV, Android TV, airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Sling TV website.

If you can’t watch live, Sling TV comes included with 10 hours of cloud DVR.

The Bradshaw Bunch Preview

Meet The "Bradshaw Bunch" Starring Terry Bradshaw | E!Here's the story of a man named Terry and the rest of his crazy family. New series "The Bradshaw Bunch" premieres Thursday, Sept. 17th on E! #TheBradshawBunch #EEntertainment #TerryBradshaw SUBSCRIBE: http://bit.ly/Eentsub About E! Entertainment: E! is on the Pulse of Pop Culture, bringing fans the very best original content including reality series, topical programming, exclusive… 2020-04-30T15:29:46Z

Perhaps Terry Bradshaw and his brood will be E!’s new reality TV royalty with The Bradshaw Bunch, which follows the legendary quarterback and broadcast icon as he spends his days surrounded by women — his wife Tammy and three daughters, helping them “navigate the pitfalls of their extraordinary lives and lets you in on a side of Terry Bradshaw you’ve never seen before,” teases the press release.

The cast includes Bradshaw, who quarterbacked the Pittsburgh Steelers from 1970 to 1983 and went on to serve as a co-host for FOX’s NFL coverage. In 2014, Tammy became Terry’s fourth wife after 15 years of dating. Her daughter, Lacey, is from her previous marriage to David Luttrull.

Bradshaw’s other daughters, Rachel and Erin, are from his third marriage, which was to attorney Charla Hopkins. He was married twice before that — first to beauty queen Melissa Babish and then to ice skater JoJo Starbuck. Rachel a graduate of Belmont University and was married to Tennessee Titans kicker Rob Bironas for just three months in 2014 until he was killed in a car accident. Youngest daughter Erin is a world champion equestrian. She married husband Scott Weiss in 2017.

Terry Bradshaw Goes Quarantine Crazy in "The Bradshaw Bunch" | E!From unicorns to Daisy Dukes, anything can happen with Terry, his wife and 3 daughters. Watch "The Bradshaw Bunch" series premiere September 17th on E! #TerryBradshaw #TheBradshawBunch #EEntertainment SUBSCRIBE: http://bit.ly/Eentsub About E! Entertainment: E! is on the Pulse of Pop Culture, bringing fans the very best original content including reality series, topical programming, exclusive specials,… 2020-08-20T15:29:52Z

In the premiere episode, Terry shares an intimate look at life in the off-season, including his youngest daughter getting breast enhancement surgery. Then in episode two, titled “Three Daughters, Three Problems,” “Terry’s daughter Rachel’s real estate career needs help, Lacey’s husband doesn’t want to move to Texas and Erin is keeping a secret from him.”

And in episode three, titled “Mr. Wrong,” “Rachel is with the wrong guy and everyone in the family can see it but her; while Terry and Zurie get payback on Tammy after years of her pranks, Lacey and Noah consider moving back to Texas to be closer to family.”

The Bradshaw Bunch airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on E!.

READ NEXT: Dancing With the Stars Live Stream: How to Watch Online Free