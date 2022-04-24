Barry Season 3 Streaming: How to Watch Online for Free

Everyone’s favorite hitman is finally back when “Barry” returns for its third season on Sunday, April 24 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on HBO.

If you don’t have cable, you’ll be able to watch new episodes of “Barry” via HBO Max after they air on HBO, but HBO Max no longer offers a free trial, so here are some other options for watching “Barry” online:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” HBO Max is available as an add-on to any of the packages (if you’re planning on keeping it long-term, you can get three months of HBO Max for free if you add it to “Choice” or above), and you can select any package and any add-on you want with your free five-day trial:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch “Barry” live or on-demand on the DirecTV Stream app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the DirecTV Stream website.

If you want to watch later, you can watch “Barry” on the HBO Max app (use your DirecTV Stream credentials to sign in), which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), Samsung Smart TV, PlayStation 4 or 5, Xbox One or Series X/S, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet.

Whether you already have Hulu or you want to sign up for a new subscription, HBO/HBO Max is available as an add-on to either Hulu or Hulu with Live TV. If you’re a new subscriber, you can start a free 30-day trial of regular Hulu plus the HBO add-on:

Hulu Free Trial

Once signed up, you can watch “Barry” live on the Hulu app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, Nintendo Switch, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Hulu website.

If you want to watch later, you can watch “Barry” on the HBO Max app (use your Hulu credentials to sign in), which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), Samsung Smart TV, PlayStation 4 or 5, Xbox One or Series X/S, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet.

‘Barry’ Season 3 Preview





Play



Video Video related to barry season 3 streaming: how to watch online for free 2022-04-23T20:00:58-04:00

When we last saw Barry Berkman (Bill Hader), the hitman whose life path went off the rails when he joined a Los Angeles acting class taught by Gene Cousineau (Henry Winkler), Gene was taken into custody on suspicion of having killed his girlfriend, Janice (Paula Newsome), but Fuches (Stephen Root) whispered in Gene’s ear that it was actually Barry who killed her.

Barry managed to get Gene released after planting NoHo Hank’s (Anthony Carrigan) pin near Janice’s body, and then pursued the three gangs — Chechen, Bolivian and Burmese — between whom Fuches had brokered peace. Barry ended up slaughtering nearly all the gang members, but Fuches escaped in the process. And back at the acting showcase, Sally (Sarah Goldberg) won the day by standing up to her abusive boyfriend, Sam (played by Barry for the acting showcase), even though that’s not what actually happened between them.

When the dark comedy returns for its eight-episode third season, Barry is “desperate to leave his violent past behind in favor of his newfound passion,” which is acting.

The HBO press release continues:

Barry is attempting to untangle himself from the world of contract killing and fully immerse himself in acting. But getting out is messy. While Barry has eliminated many of the external factors that pushed him towards violence, he soon discovers they weren’t the only forces at play. What is it about his own psyche that led him to become a killer in the first place? Season three finds Barry and the other characters trying to make the right choice.

The premiere episode is titled “Forgiving Jeff” and its description reads, “Barry searches the dark web for jobs; Sally, now the creator and star of her own show, begins to feel the pressures of success; NoHo Hank braves his first big test in interrogation; Gene ruminates over Fuches’ crushing reveal.”

Then on May 1 comes episode two, titled “Limonada.” Its description reads, “Barry learns the extent of Gene’s storied Hollywood history; Cristobal (Michael Irby) and Hank face a major setback when Cristobal’s father-in-law, Fernando (Miguel Sandoval), unexpectedly arrives in Los Angeles looking to take out the Chechens and bring Cristobal home.”

On May 8 comes episode three, titled “Ben Mendelsohn,” whose description reads, “As Barry and Gene take on new opportunities, Sally prepares for her first press junket – and Katie (Elsie Fisher) shares her concerns. With the Bolivians still in heavy pursuit, Hank reaches out to Fuches while Cristobal pitches a new tactic to Fernando.

And on May 15 comes episode four, titled “All the Sauces.” Its description reads, “Desperate to solve his Bolivian problem, NoHo Hank turns to Barry with a plan. Meanwhile, Fuches returns to LA with a vengeance, Sally celebrates the premiere of her show, and Gene scrambles to skip town – only to be bombarded with reasons to stay.”

“Barry” airs Sundays at 10 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on HBO.