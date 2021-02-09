Busch Clash 2021 Live Stream: How to Watch Online Free

Daytona International Speedway will host the 43rd Busch Clash on Tuesday.

The race starts at 7 p.m. ET and will be televised on Fox Sports 1. But if you don’t have cable or don’t have access to that channel, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of the 2021 Busch Clash online for free:

Note that all of these options will also allow you to watch the Daytona 500 pole qualifying (FS1, Wednesday), Daytona Duels (FS1, Friday) and Daytona 500 (Fox, Sunday)

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

You can watch a live stream of Fox Sports 1, Fox and 65-plus other TV channels on AT&T TV. FS1 and Fox are included in every channel bundle, but the “Choice” and above packages come included with HBO Max and NBA League Pass at no cost, and you can include any package with your 14-day free trial:

AT&T TV Free Trial

Once signed up for AT&T TV, you can watch the 2021 Busch Clash live on the AT&T TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung Smart TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the AT&T TV website.

If you can’t watch live, AT&T TV also comes with 20 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours).

You can watch a live stream of FS1, Fox and 100-plus other TV channels on FuboTV, which you can use for free with a seven-day trial right here:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch the 2021 Busch Clash live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

You can also watch the race live via FoxSports.com or the Fox Sports app. You need to sign in to a TV provider to watch this way, but you can do that with your FuboTV credentials.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV also comes with cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour Lookback feature, which allows you to watch the race on-demand within three days of its conclusion, even if you don’t record it.

You can watch a live stream of FS1, Fox and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which you can try out for free with a seven-day trial:

Hulu With Live TV Free Trial

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch the 2021 Busch Clash live on the Hulu app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Xbox 360, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Hulu website.

You can also watch the race live via FoxSports.com or the Fox Sports app. You need to sign in to a TV provider to watch this way, but you can do that with your Hulu credentials.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu with Live TV also comes with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

You can watch a live stream of FS1, Fox and 65+ other TV channels on Vidgo, which you can use for free with a seven-day trial:

Vidgo Free Trial

Once signed up for Vidgo, you can watch the 2021 Busch Clash live on the Vidgo app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Vidgo website.

You can also watch the race live via FoxSports.com or the Fox Sports app. You need to sign in to a TV provider to watch this way, but you can do that with your Vidgo credentials.

You can watch a live stream of FS1, Fox and 35-plus other TV channels via Sling TV’s “Sling Blue” bundle. It’s the cheapest streaming service with FS1, plus you can get $10 off your first month, and get Showtime, Starz and Epix included for free:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch the 2021 Busch Clash live on the Sling TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV, Android TV, airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Sling TV website.

You can also watch the race live via FoxSports.com or the Fox Sports app. You need to sign in to a TV provider to watch this way, but you can do that with your Sling credentials.

If you can’t watch live, Sling TV comes included with 10 hours of cloud DVR.

Busch Clash 2021 Preview

For the first time, the race will run on the Daytona International Speedway Road Course and consist of 35 laps, with a caution after the 15th.

A year ago, Erik Jones won the Speedweeks-opening exhibition following 88 laps on the tri-oval course, extended from 75 laps due to overtime.

After Jones went winless and finished 17th in the NASCAR Cup Series in 2020, Joe Gibbs Racing replaced him in the No. 20 car with Christopher Bell. In October, Jones joined Richard Petty Motorsports to drive the No. 43 car.

“Yeah, it was a tough season,” the 24-year-old said, according to The Daytona Beach News-Journal. “I think my big thing was just to make sure to learn from it. Figure out from that experience what I can take with me going forward, and what I can do better.”

Petty himself spent 35 years driving the No. 43 car, in which he claimed all seven of his NASCAR Cup Series titles, a record he shares with Dale Earnhardt and Jimmie Johnson.

“It’s been really cool getting to chat with him (Petty),” Jones said, per The Daytona Beach News-Journal. “Just hearing his stories and honestly, his excitement for this season. You never know from the outside how involved someone like that is, but Richard is really involved with this team and he really cares about it.”

Jones has two Cup Series wins under his belt: the 2018 Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona and the 2019 Southern 500 at Darlington. Richard Petty Motorsports hasn’t record a Cup Series victory since Aric Almirola took the 2014 Coke Zero 400.

Last year, No. 43 driver Bubba Wallace finished 22nd in the Cup Series standings before departing for 23XI Racing, a new team owned and operated by basketball legend Michael Jordan.

“For us, the goal is just to improve on what RPM has done the past two years,” Jones said, according to the Las Vegas Review-Journal. “Try to get in the top 20 in points, and obviously a win is the ultimate goal — and I think there are places we can win.”

Jones drew the ninth starting spot on Monday. Ryan Blaney, who finished ninth in the Cup Series standings last year, drew pole position.

Busch Clash 2021 Lineup

1. Ryan Blaney, Team Penske

2. Alex Bowman, Hendrick Motorsports

3. Denny Hamlin, Joe Gibbs Racing

4. Brad Keselowski,Team Penske

5. William Byron, Hendrick Motorsports

6. Tyler Reddick, Richard Childress Racing

7. Chase Elliott, Hendrick Motorsports

8. Cole Custer, Stewart-Haas Racing

9. Erik Jones, Richard Petty Motorsports

10. Joey Logano, Team Penske

11. Ryan Newman, Roush Fenway Racing

12. Matt DiBenedetto, Wood Brothers Racing

13. Chris Buescher, Roush Fenway Racing

14. Ty Dillon, 23XI Racing

15. Kurt Busch, Chip Ganassi Racing

16. Kyle Busch, Joe Gibbs Racing

17. Kevin Harvick, Stewart-Haas Racing

18. Martin Truex Jr., Joe Gibbs Racing

19. Austin Dillon, Richard Childress Racing

20. Ricky Stenhouse Jr., JTG Daugherty Racing

21. Aric Almirola, Stewart-Haas Racing