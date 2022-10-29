How to Watch Florida vs Georgia Game Online for Free

It may no longer officially be known as “The World’s Largest Cocktail Party,” but it’s still one of the most compelling college football rivalry games of the year. It’s once again time for Florida vs Georgia, as the No. 1 Bulldogs look to avoid the upset and set up a massive showdown against fellow undefeated Tennessee next weekend.

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

Florida vs Georgia Preview

The undefeated Georgia Bulldogs are taking on the 4-3 Florida Gators this week, with the Bulldogs favored to win by over three touchdowns. Still, Georgia head coach Kirby Smart knows that it’s going to be an “exciting matchup,” he said in his pre-game press conference (via Sic ‘Em Dawgs).

“It’s another exciting matchup with these guys in Jacksonville. I have a lot of respect for [Florida head coach Billy Napier]. I’ve known him for a long time. One of the most intelligent coaches I’ve been around in terms of preparation and understanding what it takes to run a program, an organization. I think he does a fabulous job. I know a lot of guys on his staff.

“Got a lot of respect for him. And being a high school coach’s son in this state, we grew up very similar. … He’s very thorough. He’s an extremely hard worker. Great husband and father. He’s a good leader of men. And I knew from the first time he got to Alabama, I don’t know what year it was, but whatever year he got there, he was going to be really good because he paid attention to detail. He took a lot of notes. He was just really smart. You knew he was there to learn. And I think he capitalized on his time he spent there to look at football from a different perspective maybe from what he looked at previously. And he was really successful at ULL. Which is a great school, great location, a lot of good football players. But they won a lot of football games with him there,” said Smart.

At his own pre-game press conference (via On 3), Napier said that he’s excited about the challenge of taking on Georgia.

“I mean, this is why you coach college football,” said Napier. “When you come to the University of Florida to play in this league, to play in these types of games. And certainly, you know, this game’s been around for a while, right. So I think, for me, I don’t know I’m quite prepared to answer that question, because I’m focused on trying to get our team ready so that we can play with confidence in the game. So that’s why you come here. These types of challenges. Folks said this is the one game of the year they’re not pulling for you.”

He continued, “I mean, I just think that’s why college football is a great game, right? I mean, you got to be cut-throat. But no, I mean, I think that it’s a fun game. Certainly, you know, we got a lot of people that have passion for their teams and we’ll have our fair share in that Stadium Saturday, I can promise you.”

The Florida vs Georgia game kicks off Saturday, October 29 at 3:30 p.m. Eastern on CBS.