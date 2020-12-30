Furman vs Chattanooga Basketball: Where to Watch

The Chattanooga Mocs (9-0) will host the Furman Paladins (6-3) at McKenzie Arena in Chattanooga Wednesday afternoon.

Furman vs Chattanooga Preview

Both teams are coming off a week-long break for the holidays, which Mocs head coach Lamont Paris said has done his team good.

“Sometimes it’s like you get to a certain spot and then you have a game two days later and you don’t get to bask in the glory,” Paris said, per WRCB TV. “It’s good for these guys to have that time and their buddies from other schools calling them. They’ll be talking to their folks. It’s great for them, and I know they’re excited.”

The Mocs are averaging 75.8 points a game, and they have played solid defense all season, surrendering just 65 points a game to opposing teams. They’re out-rebounding opponents by 3.4 rebounds a game, and they’re shooting 45 percent from the floor.

David Jean-Baptiste leads the team in scoring, averaging 18 points a game, and he’s one of three Chattanooga players scoring in double figures. Guard Malachi Smith is averaging a double-double, netting 17.1 points and 11.2 rebounds per game, and forward Stefan Kenic is chipping in 13.1 points per contest.

As for the Paladins, they also feel refreshed and reinvigorated from the break, and they’re looking forward to getting back to action. Before the break, Furman ended a two-game skid against SC State, winning 118-52. Furman had six players scoring 10+ points in the victory, with forward Noah Gurley leading the way with 19 points. Colin Kenney, Jonny Lawrence, Clay Mounce, Mike Bothwell and Alex Hunter all scored in double figures, and the team was happy to head into the break on a positive note.

“It was very important to go into Christmas break feeling like we played Furman basketball our last time out,” Bothwell told the Greenville News. “Getting stops and deflections. Making shots and getting assists. Playing for each other and cheering on each other. Those things make up a great game of Furman basketball.”

The Paladins are 6-0 when they hold opposing teams to 42.6 percent or lower shooting, so defense will be a major factor in this game with it being a strong suit for both teams. Furman is scoring 87.1 points a game, and it is allowing 65.8 points per contest. The Paladins are also generally winning the rebounding battle, out-rebounding opponents by 3.6 boards per game, so it will be interesting to see who is more aggressive attacking the glass in this matchup.

Furman has won eight straight over Chattanooga with Chattanooga’s last win coming in January of 2017.