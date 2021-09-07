How to Watch ‘Impeachment: American Crime Story’ Streaming Online

The third season of “American Crime Story” is “Impeachment,” taking a look at President Bill Clinton’s impeachment from the point of view of Monica Lewinsky and Linda Tripp. It premieres Tuesday, September 7 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on FX.

If you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch “Impeachment: American Crime Story” streaming online:

'Impeachment: American Crime Story' Preview





Impeachment: American Crime Story examines the national crisis that led to the first impeachment of a U.S. President in over a century.

After two triumphant seasons examining the O.J. Simpson trial in the case of the murders of Nicole Brown Simpson and Ron Goldman in season one, and the murder of fashion designer Gianni Versace in season two, “American Crime Story” is back with the tail of President Bill Clinton’s impeachment, told from the perspective of the women at the heart of the events.

This limited series examines “the national crisis that led to the first impeachment of a U.S. President in over a century. It tells this story through the eyes of the women at the center of the events: Monica Lewinsky (Beanie Feldstein), Linda Tripp (Sarah Paulson) and Paula Jones (Annaleigh Ashford). All three were thrust into the public spotlight during a time of corrosive partisan rancor, shifting sexual politics and a changing media landscape. The series shows how power lifts some and disposes of others in the halls of our most sacred institutions,” according to the FX press release.

The show co-stars Margo Martindale as Lucianne Goldberg, Edie Falco as Hillary Clinton, Clive Owen as Bill Clinton, Judith Light as Susan Carpenter-McMillan, Billy Eichner as Matt Drudge, Cobie Smulders as Ann Coulter, Kathleen Turner as Susan Webber Wright, Mira Sorvino as Marcia Lewis, and Anthony Green as Al Gore.

In a Q&A session with the 2021 TCA summer press tour, star Feldstein said that Lewinsky consulted on “every word” of the script.

“When I received the scripts, I knew that every word that I was saying was approved and had been to Monica first,” said Feldstein. “[The producers] would go through the scripts with her and [she would] give all her feedback and her notes. And by the time it got to me, I was sure that everything in there was something that she felt comfortable with, she felt was real to her life and represented her.”

Producer Brad Simpson added, “Monica Lewinsky was our main consultant in terms of outside consultants on the show this season.”

The premiere episode is titled “Exiles” and its description reads, “After the death of her boss, White House staffer Linda Tripp is moved to the Pentagon, where she meets Monica Lewinsky; Paula Jones decides to sue the President for sexual harassment.”

Episode two, airing September 14, is titled “The President Kissed Me.” Its description reads, “Monica reveals to Linda that she is having an affair with the most powerful man in the world.”

Then on September 21 comes episode three, titled “Not to Be Believed.” Its description reads, “Tensions rise between Monica and the President. Paula is offered a settlement. Linda begins to feel that she has a target on her back.”

“Impeachment: American Crime Story” airs Tuesdays at 10 p.m. Eastern and Pacific on FX.