How to Watch Knicks vs Celtics Without Cable

The New York Knicks look to stop a five-game skid as they hit the road to take on a streaking Boston Celtics squad on Sunday.

The game starts at 1 p.m. ET and will be televised on MSG (locally in Knicks market), NBC Sports Boston (locally in Celtics market) and NBA TV (nationally). But if you don’t have cable, here’s how to watch a live stream of the Knicks vs Celtics online:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

Note: FuboTV is the only streaming service that has all of MSG, NBC Sports Boston, NBA TV and a free trial

You can watch a live stream of MSG (in local markets), NBC Sports Boston (local markets), NBA TV and 130-plus other TV channels on FuboTV. MSG and NBC Sports Boston are in the main channel package, while NBA TV is in the “Sports Plus” add-on. Both of those can be included in your free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch the Knicks vs Celtics live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch the game on your computer via the FuboTV website.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV also comes with cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch the game on-demand within three days of its conclusion, even if you don’t record it.

Note: MSG and NBA TV are not available on Hulu

You can watch a live stream of NBC Sports Boston (local markets) and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which you can try out for free with a seven-day trial:

Hulu With Live TV Free Trial

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch the Knicks vs Celtics live on the Hulu app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Xbox 360, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Hulu website.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu with Live TV also comes with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

Note: MSG and NBC Sports Boston are not available on Sling, and the game may be blacked out on NBA TV if you live in the Knicks or Celtics market

You can watch a live stream of NBA TV and 40-plus other TV channels via Sling TV’s Sling Orange plus Sports Extra bundle or Sling Blue plus Sports Extra bundle. It’s the cheapest streaming service with NBA TV, plus you can get $10 off your first month, and get Showtime, Starz and Epix included for free:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch the Knicks vs Celtics live on the Sling TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV, Android TV, airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch the game on your computer via the Sling TV website.

If you can’t watch live, Sling TV comes included with 10 hours of cloud DVR.

Knicks vs Celtics Preview

The New York Knicks started the season with some optimism with a 5-3 record, but have dropped five in a row since. What head coach Tom Thibodeau felt has changed is the team’s defensive effort, which was key in their early vicotries.

“Disappointed that we could have played better, defensively, yes, but more determined to get it right,” Thibodeau said after a recent loss to the Nets. “We have to get back to practicing. I like the fight we showed at the end, but it was too late. We got in too big of a hole.

“I think the big challenge is when you have a number of areas that you’d like to shore up you have to prioritize. You can’t work on all of them every day. So you pick three or four things that you’d like to get into and improve upon and that’s what we did.”

The Knicks latest loss came to the Cavaliers and featured 16 turnovers that turned into 23 Cleveland points.

“Those turnovers were costly and we need to understand that the intensity in that part of the game is different,” Thibodeau said. “We’ll keep evaluating and finding the best combinations to move forward. Everything is on the table.”

Julius Randle has been a bright spot for the Knicks, averaging 23.2 points, 6.7 assists and 10.5 rebounds — leading the team in every category.

The Celtics got back to action this week after an extended break that saw a trio of games canceled due to COVID-19 protocols. Boston didn’t miss a beat, thumping the Magic 127-97.

“It felt good. Obviously this COVID and this pandemic has affected not just us but every team in this league. Everyone is doing the best they can to cope with it and handle it,” Celtics guard Marcus Smart said. “The way that we played, with the pace and everything, that was the key for us.”

Jayson Tatum has averaged 26.9 points this season to lead the Celtics, followed close behind by his running-mate Jaylen Brown, who’s putting away 25.8 points per game.

The Celtics are listed as 7.5-point favorites for the matchup. The total is notched at 212.5 points.