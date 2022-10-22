Where to Watch Mercer vs Chattanooga Football Today

For week eight of the 2022-2023 college football season, the Mercer Bears are taking on the Chattanooga Mocs.

Mercer vs Chattanooga Preview

The No. 8-ranked Chattanooga Mocs (short for mockingbirds, the state bird of Tennessee) are hosting the No. 11-ranked Mercer Bears in week eight of the college football season.

In their pre-game press conference (via Go Mocs), Chattanooga edge Jay Person said they’re looking forward to the challenge.

“It’s what you play college football for, right? This is definitely one that a lot of people are ready to see with two top teams (in the standings). We need to go out and play fast and physical on both sides of the line of scrimmage,” said Person.

Offensive lineman Reid Williams added, “They’re gonna be physical. We’ve got to be too. We’re just gonna have to come off the ball and play how we play. We compete every day against a strong defensive front, so we know what’s ahead.”

Chattanooga head coach Rusty Wright told ESPN Chattanooga that it’s going to be a great match-up.

“They’re explosive … They get the ball out in space, it’s a version of the old wing T and some pro-style offense type stuff, so there’s a lot of misdirection … it’ll be interesting to see how they try to attack us this year … They’re playing well,” said Wright, adding, “It’ll be a huge challenge for us. They’re finding different ways to win football games and they’re really good on defense too, so we’ll have our hands full, for sure.”

“[Their offense] is a little unique. Your guys gotta be in the right spot defensively, you gotta be gap-sound, you gotta leverage the football … the biggest difference between them this year and last year, I think like all of us in this league right now, is how the quarterbacks are playing,” said Wright.

He also said they feel well-prepared for Mercer even with Mercer’s unusual offense.

“Some of the principals of what they do are pretty similar to what we see week in and week out, there’s just a couple of different things formationally. But it’s not like getting ready to play the option, the true option, that’s the difference, so the biggest thing is making sure our guys understand how we’re lined up, how we have to fit things. You can get done what you need to get done against these in a week, I feel like, it’s not that crazy. Again, it goes back to we’ve had a lot of kids play against them the last two or three years, which is good.”

The Mercer vs Chattanooga game kicks off on Saturday, October 22 at 1:30 p.m. Eastern time on ESPN Plus.