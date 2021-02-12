How to Watch Ohio State vs Michigan Wrestling Online

The No. 2 Michigan Wolverines wrestling team will host the No. 12 Ohio State Buckeyes on Friday at the Crisler Center in Ann Arbor.

The match starts at 7 p.m. ET and will be televised on Big Ten Network.

Ohio State vs Michigan Preview

Due to positive COVID-19 tests within the Michigan athletics department, the Wolverines haven’t competed since Jan. 17, when they improved to 3-0 by demolishing the Indiana Hoosiers 32-6 at home on the strength of pins from Logan Massa and Mason Parris.

Massa and Parris, ranked No. 2 at 174 pounds and No. 2 at heavyweight by InterMat, each earned bonus points for the third time on the young season.

Parris maneuvered the Hoosiers’ Rudy Streck in a half nelson before putting him on his back 126 seconds into their scrap.

Going up against Indiana’s DJ Washington, Massa executed a 4-point bow-and-arrow turn in the second period then added another in the third before ending things at the 6:38 mark with a cement mixer.

“As soon as he got on the mat and opened it up with that first turn, you could see the energy just evaporate out of his opponent,” Wolverines head coach Sean Bormet said of Massa’s performance, according to The Michigan Daily. “As (Massa) continues to get his motor going, he just keeps getting better and better.”

The Buckeyes last competed on Sunday, when they traveled to West Lafayette, IN, for a tri-meet with the Purdue Boilermakers and the top-ranked Iowa Hawkeyes.

Ohio State fell to Iowa 33-14 then rebounded with a 23-12 victory over the hosts to move to 5-2 on the year.

Sam Sasso and Ethan Smith were the only Buckeyes to record victories in both tests.

Sasso, ranked No. 2 at 149 pounds, earned his third pin of the season against Iowa, stopping No. 5 Max Murin at the 6:53 mark. He then tallied a 22-7 technical fall over Purdue’s Trey Kruse 6:05 into their matchup.

“Sasso is just a machine,” Ohio State head coach Tom Ryan said, according to The Lantern. “No matter where you send him — no matter what the situation is — he’s just very, very, very hard to beat.”

Smith, ranked No. 19 at 165 pounds, recorded 9 takedowns of Iowa’s Zach Axmear en route to an 18-3 technical fall at the 3:13 mark, then scored a 15-5 major decision over Purdue’s Gerrit Nijenhuis.

“In my mind, I’ve got a guy who’s weighing in just like me, and I’m gonna go out there and try and fight him,” Smith said, per The Lantern. “I don’t care where he’s from, that’s all I’m focused on.”

The Wolverines lead the all-time series with Ohio State 65-20-3, though the Buckeyes have claimed four victories in the sides’ last seven meetings.

“They’re really good — this is probably one of the best teams they’ve had in 25 years,” Ryan said of the Wolverines, per The Lantern. “This is a really tough team.”