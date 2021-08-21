Prefontaine Classic 2021 Live Stream: How to Watch Online

The Prefontaine Classic will host a star-studded field that includes multiple Olympic gold medalists and Sha’Carri Richardson in Eugene, Oregon on Saturday.

In the US, the 2021 Prefontaine Classic will be televised on NBC, starting at 4:30 p.m. ET. The men’s and women’s 100m and 200m finals, as well as some other events, will all be part of this coverage.

If you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of the Prefontaine Classic online:

Prefontaine Classic 2021 Preview

There are 15 events on the schedule at the Prefontaine Classic and there are 2020 Olympic medalists on every start list.

“You look at the fields and you have all these medalists from Tokyo and some pretty big names and that’s exciting,” meet director Tom Jordan told USA Today.

A lot of eyes will be on Sha’Carri Richardson, who was hit with a month-long suspension for testing positive for cannabis that had her miss the Olympics.

“I would be lying to say I block it out, because you can’t really block out the negativity. If anything, I just pay more attention to the positivity. And the fact that there is so much of it, it just overruled the negative.

“I’m glad for the positives I’ve brought to the sport, the attention I was able to bring to the sport, whether it was negative or positive, for the simple fact that people are now watching a lot of track and field athletes,” Richardson told reporters on Friday. “We wish we had more attention. We wish people paid more attention.

Richardson will face off against Elaine Thompson-Herah, Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, and Shericka Jackson, who made up the Olympic podium in Tokyo in the 100-meter race.

“It’s gonna be an amazing race tomorrow,” Richardson said of facing the Jamacian trio. “Two of the women sitting here are two of the fastest women to ever run this race before. … I’m eager to run against them and bring the best out of them and hope they bring the best out of me.”

Another name to watch will be shotputter Ryan Crouser, who won the gold in Tokyo — his second consecutive. He set the world record in Eugene earlier in the year. His throw was 23.37 meters.

“I feel like I’m in pretty good shape,” Crouser said. “I like how training’s been going and anytime you step out into a facility like that with the energy that will be at the meet (Saturday) will be an opportunity for a huge throw.”

Another event to watch will be the Bowerman Mile, which has provided some very fast times over the years. The 3:50 barrier has been broken 24 times at the event.

“I think I’m in good form,” Australia’s Stewy McSweyn said, who holds the fastest time this year at 3:48.37. “Obviously, the field is amazing. These two guys (looking at Cheruiyot and Centrowitz) and we’ve got other guys as well. I’m predicting it’s going to be fast. I’m excited. I feel like I’ve gained momentum throughout the season, so I’m hoping to be right in the mix.”