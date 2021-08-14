PSG vs Strasbourg Live Stream: How to Watch in US

Fresh off the signing of superstar Lionel Messi, Paris Saint-Germain takes on Strasbourg Parc des Princes on Friday.

PSG vs Strasbourg Preview

Paris Saint-Germain became the center of the soccer world when former Barcelona superstar Lionel Messi signed with the squad this week. Messi will combine forces with Neymar and Kylian Mbappe with hopes of reclaiming the Ligue 1 title.

“We are not a team yet,” PSG coach Mauricio Pochettino said. “We have a team with players that shine on their own and the tremendous challenge we face is to make with those names a good team. I face this challenge with a lot of enthusiasm and engery. We want to have a team not only for social media but one that covers the day-to-day demands.

“As a coach you always want to have that problem of creating a team with [surplus of] top players and take decisions, that is where we are here for.”

Messi last played in the Copa America final against Brazil more than a month ago, leading his team to the trophy. PSG will not rush the 34-year-old into action.

“We have to take it one step at a time. The priority is that he feels well. A month ago, he played the Copa America final and he has to make his debut in the best conditions. But I’ve seen a very matured Messi, the player we all know. What I see is a Messi that is happy and with incredible energy.”

In all honesty, PSG will likely not need the services of Messi against Strasbourg, a team they have lost to at home in competitive action, notching 24 wins and seven ties.

PSG won its season-debut against Troyes, allowing the opening goal but then scoring two before the half to coast to a 2-1 victory.

Strasbourg fell 2-0 in its first game of the season, falling to Angers 2-0. After a scoreless first half, Angers scored in the 57th minute and put it away with a late goal.

PSG Probable Lineup: Navas; Hakimi, Kehrer, Kimpembe, Diallo; Danilo, Wijnaldum, Herrera; Draxler, Icardi, Mbappe

Strasbourg Probable Lineup: Sels; Fila, Sissoko, Djiku, Caci; Thomasson, Lienard, Bellegarde, Waris; Ajorque, Diallo