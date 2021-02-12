How to Watch Saint Maud Online for Free in US

Acclaimed horror film Saint Maud is making its debut on Epix on Friday, February 12.

If you don’t have cable or don’t have the Epix channel, here are some different ways you can watch Saint Maud streaming online for free in the US:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

Amazon Prime subscribers (Prime comes with a 30-day free trial) can watch all live and on-demand Epix content on the Prime Epix channel. You can try both Amazon Prime and the Epix Channel at no cost with a free trial right here:

Watch Epix on Amazon Prime

Once you’re signed up for the Prime Epix Channel, you can watch Saint Maud live or on-demand on the Amazon Video app on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Nvidia Shield, Xiaomi, Echo Show or Echo Spot, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, various Smart TV’s, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch on your computer via the Amazon website.

Epix is available as a $6 per month add-on to Philo’s main channel bundle. You can include both the main package and the Epix add-on in your free seven-day trial:

Philo Free Trial

Once signed up for Philo, you can watch Saint Maud live or on-demand on the Philo app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast (compatible on Android mobile), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch on your computer on the Philo website.

Epix is available as an add-on to FuboTV’s main 100-plus-channel package. Both the main channel bundle and the Epix add-on can be included in your free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch Saint Maud live or on-demand on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

Epix is available as its own standalone package through Sling TV, meaning you can sign up for Epix whether or not you also sign up for one of Sling TV’s main “Sling Orange” or “Sling Blue” channel bundles. As such, you can get Epix for a total of $5 per month through Sling, which is the cheapest option if you plan on keeping it long term:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch Saint Maud live or on-demand on the Sling TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV, Android TV, airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch on your computer via the Sling TV website.

‘Saint Maud’ Preview

Saint Maud | Official Trailer HD | A24SUBSCRIBE: bit.ly/A24subscribe YOUR SAVIOR IS COMING. From writer/director Rose Glass and starring Morfydd Clark and Jennifer Ehle. SAINT MAUD — Spring 2020. RELEASE DATE: Spring 2020 DIRECTOR: Rose Glass CAST: Morfydd Clark and Jennifer Ehle Visit SAINT MAUD Website: saintmaud.movie/ Like SAINT MAUD on Facebook: bit.ly/SaintMaudMovie_Facebook Follow SAINT MAUD on Twitter: bit.ly/SaintMaudMovie_Twitter Follow SAINT MAUD… 2019-12-17T14:00:53Z

Saint Maud is a horror film starring Morfydd Clark as the titular character, “a newly devout hospice nurse, becomes obsessed with saving her dying patient’s soul — but sinister forces, and her own sinful past, threaten to put an end to her holy calling … Saint Maud is a chilling and boldly original vision of faith, madness, and salvation in a fallen world.”

The dying patient in question is Amanda, played by Jennifer Ehle. The film also stars Lily Fraser, Marcus Hutton, Lily Knight, and Turlough Convery.

The film is rated 93 percent fresh on Rotten Tomatoes, with Rolling Stone’s David Fear calling it “a genuine revelation” and “the sort of holy terror that restores your faith in a genre.”

Randy Myers of the San Jose Mercury News called it a “terrifying plunge into the fevered, crumbling mind of a hospice nurse strung out on frightening religious delusions.”

He continued, “Boy, does it ever deliver on its hype. Morfydd Clark is a revelation as Maud, the unstable ‘angel’ hired by a dying celebrity dancer. Writer/director Rose Glass creates an ominous vibe that settles in at the start and grows ever darker and twisted as Maud descends into raving madness. What a debut.”

Saint Maud is available now on Epix.