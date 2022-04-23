USC Spring Game 2022 Live Stream: How to Watch Online

The USC Trojans led by their new head coach Lincoln Riley hit the field at the Los Angeles Coliseum on Saturday afternoon for their highly-anticipated, nationally-televised spring game.

The game (3 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on ESPN. But if you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of the USC spring game online:

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

You can watch a live stream of ESPN and 100-plus other live TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch the USC spring game live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

You can also watch live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have that, you can use your Fubo credentials to log in and watch.

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” ESPN is included in every one, but you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free five-day trial:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch the USC spring game live on the DirecTV Stream app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the DirecTV Stream website.

You can also watch live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have that, you can use your DirecTV Stream credentials (may still be listed as AT&T on the list of cable providers) to log in and watch.

ESPN is included in Sling TV’s “Sling Orange” bundle. This option doesn’t include a free trial, but it’s the cheapest long-term streaming service with ESPN, and you can get $10 off your first month:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch the USC spring game live on the Sling TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Sling TV website.

You can also watch live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have that, you can use your Sling credentials to log in and watch.

You can watch a live stream of ESPN and 65+ other TV channels on Vidgo. It doesn’t come with a free trial, but it’s a good option if you plan on keeping a streaming service long-term:

Get Vidgo

Once signed up for Vidgo, you can watch the USC spring game live on the Vidgo app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Vidgo website.

You can watch a live stream of ESPN and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which now also includes both ESPN+ and Disney+ as part of the bundle:

Get Hulu With Live TV

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch the USC spring game live on the Hulu app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, Nintendo Switch, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Hulu website.

You can also watch live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have that, you can use your Hulu credentials to log in and watch.

USC Spring Game 2022 Preview

The USC Trojans will debut a new coaching staff and a revamped roster when they take the field on Saturday to wrap their initial preparation for the upcoming season with the annual spring game at the Los Angeles Coliseum.

The Trojans made significant changes in the offseason to retool a program that experienced its worst season in three decades last year.

The initial major splash was made last November and shook the college football world on its axis when the Trojans landed former Oklahoma head coach Lincoln Riley. The 38-year-old comes to Los Angeles following a successful five-year stint with the Sooners where he led them to a 55-10 record and three College Football Playoff appearances.

Riley will be joined by his former five-star quarterback, sophomore Caleb Williams, who was one of a few high-profile transfers that made their way to Los Angeles. Williams, who played his freshman season at Oklahoma, threw for 21 touchdowns and only four interceptions, while also rushing for 442 yards and six scores.

Along with Williams, USC was able to land running backs Travis Dye and Austin Jones from Oregon and Stanford, respectively. Dye will immediately slot into the top of the depth chart for the Trojans following a season at Oregon in which he was second in the Pac-12 with 1,271 rushing yards and he found the endzone 18 times (16 rushing TDs, 2 receiving TDs).

First-year defensive coordinator Alex Grinch will have his hands full going into the season, as he tries to turn around a defense that finished 89th out of 130 FBS schools in total defense last season. The Trojans bolstered that defensive unit in the offseason with the additions of linebacker Shane Lee from Alabama and corners Mekhi Blackmon and Latrell McCutchin via the transfer portal. Altogether, USC acquired six defensive transfers from Power Five schools, which should help improve a squad that allowed over 400 yards per game last season.

Saturday’s spring game will be the first chance fans get to see the new-look Trojans and coach Riley is planning for the squad to put on a show in front of the nationally-televised audience.

“It’s not going to be a game of tag,” Riley said. “We’re going to play football, like we have every single day. It’ll be fun. We’re going to try and keep it pretty fast-paced. We’ll play a half of football.”

2021 Recap

4-8 overall, 3-6 Pac-12

Lost their last four games in a row

QB Kedon Slovis (2,153 yards, 11 TDs, 8 INTs) – transferred to Pittsburgh

QB Jaxson Dart (1,353 yards, 9 TDs, 5 INTs)

RB Keaontay Ingram (911 yards, 5 TDs)

WR Drake London (88 receptions, 1,084 yards, 7 TDs)

LB Kana’I Mauga (92 tackles, 1 sack, 1 INT)

DL Tuli Tuipulotu (48 tackles, 5.5 sacks, 2 forced fumbles, 1 fumble recovery)

2022 Schedule