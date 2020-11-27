USWNT vs Netherlands 2020 Live Stream: How to Watch Online

The United States Women’s National Team will face off against the Netherlands at Rat Verlegh Stadium in Breda.

The match starts at 12:30 p.m. ET and will be televised on ESPN2. But if you don’t have cable, here’s how to watch a live stream of USA vs Netherlands online for free:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

You can watch a live stream of ESPN, ESPN2 and 100-plus other TV channels on FuboTV, which you can use for free with a seven-day trial right here:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch USA vs Netherlands live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

You can also watch the game live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a TV provider to watch this way, but you can use your FuboTV credentials to do that.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV also comes with 500 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch the game on-demand within three days of its conclusion, even if you don’t record it.

You can watch a live stream of ESPN, ESPN2 and 65+ other TV channels on Vidgo, which you can use for free with a seven-day trial:

Vidgo Free Trial

Once signed up for Vidgo, you can watch USA vs Netherlands live on the Vidgo app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Vidgo website.

You can also watch the game live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a TV provider to watch this way, but you can use your Vidgo credentials to do that.

You can watch a live stream of ESPN and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which you can try out for free with a seven-day trial:

Hulu With Live TV Free Trial

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch USA vs Netherlands live on the Hulu app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Xbox 360, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Hulu website.

You can also watch the game live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a TV provider to watch this way, but you can use your Hulu credentials to do that.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu with Live TV also comes with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

You can watch a live stream of ESPN, ESPN2 and 30-plus other TV channels via Sling TV’s “Sling Orange” bundle. It comes with a free three-day trial, but if you bypass that, you can get it for $20 for the first month (normally $30), and get Showtime, Starz, and Epix included for free:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch USA vs Netherlands live on the Sling TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV, Android TV, airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Sling TV website.

You can also watch the game live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a TV provider to watch this way, but you can use your Sling credentials to do that.

If you can’t watch live, Sling TV comes included with 10 hours of cloud DVR.

USWNT vs Netherlands Preview

The last time these two teams played each other, the United States women handed the Netherlands a 2-0 loss in the 2019 World Cup final. The story heading into this one, though, is one of conditioning. The USWNT had six days of training in the Netherlands before the match, and they have not played for over 260 days. The Americans’ last action was back in March when they won the SheBelieves Cup, taking down Japan 3-1.

“First, everyone is just really excited to have an international match,” U.S. Women’s National Team head coach Vlatko Andonovski said. “That it’s against the Netherlands makes it even better and more challenging. We had to get back on the field for a real game at some point, so it might as well be against one of the best teams in the world. We have a lot of work to do before the Olympics and facing a really talented Dutch team will give us a good look at where we are at the end of this very unusual year.”

The United States is still the No. 1 team in the country, while the Netherlands is currently ranked 4th, but the Americans are a bit more rusty heading into the match than their opponents. The Orange Lionesses have seen action more recently and more often, handling Estonia 7-0 on October 23 before notching another impressive win, a 6-0 beat down of Kosovo four days later.

“The chance to play against America in the Netherlands does not often arise in practice,” Dutch coach Sarina Wiegman said heading into the match. “So when we heard that they would like to organize a longer training camp in this region during this period, we naturally seized the opportunity with both hands. It is a great pity that the fans cannot be there now, but we consider ourselves very lucky that, despite the corona pandemic, we can ‘just’ play football.”

While the lineups for neither team have not yet been released, a few happenings have at least in part, determined who will and won’t be suiting up for the United States. Catarina Macario has yet to receive FIFA approval to play for the U.S., so she’ll miss the match. Alex Morgan should play but should see limited minutes, as Andonovski said before the game she’s not quite ready for a full 90 minutes yet. But then again, very few of his players are.

“We know that we’re nowhere close to our best from the tactical perspective, nowhere close to our best in our physical preparation. Not even technical and mental preparation. Obviously we’ve been off for so many months, first game after a while. Some players haven’t touched the ball for almost a year, some players haven’t touched the ball for six months. We have literally only a few players that are 90 minutes ready,” the American coach said.

Christen Press, Tobin Heath, Emily Sonnett, Sam Mewis, and Rose Lavelle will all likely see the field in this one, although Lavelle has been limited recently.