Where to Watch Valencia vs Real Betis Copa del Rey Final in US

Valencia and Real Betis will be facing off in the final of the Copa Del Rey this weekend in a match between two sides that will be looking for a chance to get into Europe over Estadio La Cartuja in Seville.

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

In the United States, the match (4 p.m. ET start time) won’t be on TV, but you can watch Real Betis vs Valencia live on ESPN+:

Get ESPN+

ESPN+ includes dozens of different live sports (including Copa del Rey, Bundesliga, La Liga, FA Cup and other international soccer), every 30-for-30 documentary and additional original content (both video and written) all for $6.99 per month.

Or, if you also want Disney+ and Hulu, you can get all three for $13.99 per month. Separately, the three streaming services would cost a total $20.97 per month, so you’re saving about 33 percent:

Get the ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu Bundle

Once signed up for ESPN+, you can watch Real Betis vs Valencia live on the ESPN app on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation 4 or 5, Xbox One or Series X/S, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), Samsung Smart TV, Oculus Go, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch on your computer via ESPN.com.

Real Betis vs Valencia Preview

Both Betis and Valencia are looking to repeat important moments in their respective recent histories as they will face off at Estadio La Cartuja in Seville. For this venue, it will be the third consecutive final that they will host starting with the Basque Derby final from 2020

For these two teams, this will be a rematch of the 2019 Copa del Rey semifinal won by Los Che. Valencia would end up getting to the final and upsetting Barcelona that year. For Valencia, a win once again in this competition would salvage their season under José Bordalás.

The Valencians have several doubts ahead of the Copa del Rey final. Some players are not yet 100% fit, which has meant that the former Getafe coach has brought six homegrown players for the week’s game against Villarreal. Toni Lato, Gabriel Paulista and Gonçalo Guedes, although there is less concern with the latter, may miss the Cup final against Betis.

“Guedes will be there for the final on Saturday. He had a strong blow but has been improving. In fact, it was of his own free will that he trained with the group,” Bordalás commented in his last press conference on the Portuguese international.

For Betis, this would be a glorious night very similar to the one that they had back in 2005 when they last won this competition.

The Andalusians defeated Rayo Vallecano in a semifinal this season that ended up being a trap for the interests of the team led by Manuel Pellegrini. The victory of the Andalusians in Vallecas had a bottle of oxygen that became a poisoned chalice of sorts in the return leg that they suffered through to get to the final.

In the second leg, the team led by Antoni Iraola was several minutes away from forcing extra time. A great goal by Bebé from a free-kick was offset by a goal in the final moments by Borja Iglesias.

The positive news for Manuel Pellegrini’s side has almost the entire squad before the League match against Elche in which quite a few rotations are expected. Except for the already confirmed casualties of Martin Montoya and Víctor Camarasa, the Chilean coach has his entire squad ahead of the Copa del Rey final.