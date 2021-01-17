How to Watch Capitals vs Penguins Without Cable

Two old rivals face off as the season kicks into gear as Alex Ovechkin and the Washington Capitals visit Sidney Crosby and the Pittsburgh Penguins on Sunday.

The game starts at Noon ET and will be televised on NBC. But if you don’t have cable, here’s how you can watch a live stream of the Capitals vs Penguins online:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

You can watch a live stream of NBC (live in most markets) and 100-plus other TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a seven-day free trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch the Capitals vs Penguins live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV also comes with cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch the game on-demand within three days of its conclusion, even if you don’t record it.

You can watch a live stream of NBC (live in most markets) and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which comes with a seven-day free trial:

Hulu With Live TV Free Trial

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch the Capitals vs Penguins live on the Hulu app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Xbox 360, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch on your computer via the Hulu website.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu with Live TV also comes with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

You can watch a live stream of NBC (live in select markets) and 40-plus other TV channels via Sling TV’s “Sling Blue” bundle. It’s the cheapest streaming service with NBC, plus you can get $10 off your first month, and get Showtime, Starz and Epix included for free:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch the Capitals vs Penguins live on the Sling TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV, Android TV, airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch on your computer via the Sling TV website.

If you can’t watch live, Sling TV comes included with 10 hours of cloud DVR.

Capitals vs Penguins Preview

The Capitals have raced out to a 2-0 start, picking up the wins in very different fashions. Washington scored six goals in their opening victory, holding off the Islanders 6-4. The Capitals won a defensive battle last time out, scoring a 2-1 victory Vitek Vanecek picking up the win in net in his NHL debut.

“Really solid,” veteran center Nicklas Backstrom said of Vanecek’s unflappable performance. “I’m impressed with how he handled everything. He’s very calm back there. Buffalo played way better than us, and they really attacked him tonight. So looking at the game overall, he won the game for us.”

The Capitals hired Peter Laviolette in the offseason to take over the head coaching duties, but he’s not making the early success about himself.

“I think reverse the question a little bit and you got guys who have been here a long time — and Alex Ovechkin or a Nick Backstrom has been here a long time and there were changes that were made this summer but like I said, it is a lot more than just me,” Laviolette told media postgame. “It is not about me. There is a lot more than just me that got changed over and turned over and a lot of new pieces in there and I think it is really important for our team.

“Guys who have been here for a long time and new faces alike so winning is always fun. The first game can be fun for everybody,” Laviolette added. “You don’t have to be a new person. It’s the start of the season or the start of a new direction and I think guys can really enjoy that. You try to pull off them, build that momentum and build off of it.”

The opposite is true for Pittsburgh, which has dropped its first two games by a combined score of 11-5.

“I don’t think games can be pinned on any one person,” Penguins coach Mike Sullivan said. “We win as a team and we lose as a team. To his defense, some of the chances were high quality. I thought we were the better team tonight. But we couldn’t convert on ours and they were opportunistic.”

The Capitals are listed as slight underdogs for the matchup, coming in at -105.