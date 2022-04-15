‘Come Dance With Me’ Streaming: How to Watch Online

Created and executive produced by LL Cool J and Chris O’Donnell, and hosted by Philip Lawrence, new CBS reality competition series “Come Dance With Me” is set to make its premiere on Friday, April 15.

The show (8 p.m. ET/PT start time) will be televised on CBS. But if you don’t have cable, here are several different ways you can watch a live stream of “Come Dance With Me” online for free:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

Amazon Prime subscribers (Prime comes with a 30-day free trial) can watch a live stream of their local CBS station via the Prime Paramount+ channel (“Premium” plan). You can try both Amazon Prime and the Paramount+ Channel at no cost with a free trial right here:

Prime Paramount+ Free Trial

Once you’re signed up for the Prime Paramount+ Channel, you can watch “Come Dance With Me” live on the Amazon Video app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, various smart TV’s, Xiaomi, Echo Show or Echo Spot, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch on your computer via the Amazon website.

You can watch a live stream of CBS (live in most markets) and 100-plus other live TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch “Come Dance With Me” live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 250 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch most shows on-demand within three days (and sometimes longer) of their conclusion, even if you don’t record them.

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” CBS (live in most markets) is included in every one, but you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free five-day trial:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch “Come Dance With Me” live on the DirecTV Stream app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the DirecTV Stream website.

If you can’t watch live, DirecTV Stream also comes with 20 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to unlimited hours).

This is ultimately the same as the Amazon Prime option above, only you’ll watch on Paramount’s digital platforms instead of Amazon’s. You can watch your local CBS channel live via Paramount+ (“Premium” plan), which comes with a free trial:

Paramount+ Free Trial

Once signed up for Paramount+, you can watch “Come Dance With Me” live on the Paramount+ app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Samsung Smart TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch on your computer via the Paramount+ website.

‘Come Dance With Me’ Preview





Play



Come Dance With Me These teams are ready to hit the floor and DANCE their way into your hearts…🕺▶️❤️ Join us for the series premiere of #ComeDanceWithMe coming April 15th to CBS! 2022-03-23T17:12:35Z

The latest dancing competition series coming to TV is “Come Dance With Me,” which features “exceptionally talented young dancers from across the country who invite one untrained family member who has supported their dance dreams to be their partner, for a chance to strut their stuff for a grand prize,” according to the CBS press release.

It continues:

Those untrained family members include a preschool teacher, a doctor, a social worker and an engineer, among others, who have left their day jobs behind to lace up their dance shoes and learn endless choreography all for their children. Each week on “Come Dance With Me,” aspiring kids – ranging in age from 9 to 15 years old – will share their love of dance with their supportive, albeit untrained, adult family members. The pairs will go on uplifting and emotional journeys to learn and perform challenging routines, with the assistance of professional choreographers. All the dance partners will perform a fierce new routine each week in hopes of earning top scores from the judges, so they can continue in the competition. Throughout the season, each duo will learn and perform different styles of dance, from hip hop and ballroom to contemporary and theatrical, among others. Each judge can award up to 10 points per team for their routine, on the criteria of technique, team chemistry and showmanship. At the end of each night, the two lowest-scoring teams will battle each other in a freestyle dance-off, and the judges will determine which team is eliminated and which will continue in the competition. At the end of the season, only one team will win the $100,000 grand prize.

Grammy-winning songwriter Philip Lawrence is the host and the judges include “one of Hollywood’s most prolific dancer and actresses, Jenna Dewan; professional celebrity dancer Dexter Mayfield; and renowned hip hop choreographer Tricia Miranda.”

“’Come Dance With Me’ is a fun show with a big heart,” said executive producers Chris O’Donnell and LL COOL J. “The show is about being creative, having a good time and bringing families together through dance. We can’t wait to see what these kids and parents have in store for America!”

In the series premiere, the kid/parent teams perform to hit songs, including “Grown Woman” by Beyonce, “We Will Rock You” by Queen, and “Rain on Me” (Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande. Then, some of the biggest names in dance give their expert opinions. The episode concludes with a surprising twist.

“Come Dance With Me” airs Fridays at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on CBS.