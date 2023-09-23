How to Watch Iowa vs Penn State Football for Free

The No. 24 ranked Iowa Hawkeyes (3-0, 0-0 in the Big Ten) head to Beaver Stadium for their annual White Out matchup against the No. 7 ranked Penn State Nittany Lions (3-0, 1-0 in the Big Ten) on Saturday, September 23.

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

The game will be televised on CBS, but if you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream for free on Amazon Prime, Paramount+, FuboTV or DirecTV Stream.

Here’s how:

Amazon Prime subscribers (Prime comes with a 30-day free trial) can watch their local CBS channel live via the Prime Paramount+ Channel. You can try both Amazon Prime and the Paramount+ Channel with a free trial:

Prime Paramount+ Free Trial

Once you’re signed up for the Prime Paramount+ Channel, you can watch Iowa vs Penn State live on the Amazon Video app or Amazon website.

Compatible devices for the Amazon Video app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, various smart TV’s, Xiaomi, Echo Show or Echo Spot, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can watch a live stream of CBS and 100-plus other live TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch Iowa vs Penn State live on the FuboTV app or FuboTV website.

Compatible devices for the FuboTV app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” CBS is included in every one, and you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free five-day trial:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch Iowa vs Penn State live on the DirecTV Stream app or DirecTV Stream website.

Compatible devices for the DirecTV Stream app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

This is ultimately the same as the Amazon Prime option above, only you’ll watch on Paramount’s digital platforms instead of Amazon’s. You can watch your CBS channel live via Paramount+ (“Premium” plan), which comes with a free trial:

Paramount+ Free Trial

Once signed up for Paramount+, you can watch Iowa vs Penn State live on the Paramount+ app or Paramount+ website.

Compatible devices for the Paramount+ app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Samsung Smart TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

Iowa vs Penn State Preview

With both teams entering this matchup undefeated, this will be a huge game that could have ramifications in the conference standings and potentially beyond.

The Nittany Lions are coming off their first Big Ten win of the season after handing Illinois a 30-13 loss last weekend. Penn State quarterback Drew Allar went 16-of-33 for 208 yards, no touchdowns and no interceptions in the win. On defense, the Nittany Lions swarmed to the ball, forcing five turnovers against the Illini.

As for the Hawkeyes, they’re coming off a 41-10 win over Western Michigan. Iowa QB Cade McNamara went 9-19 for 103 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions in the win, while running back Leshon Williams racked up 145 yards on 12 carries.

Iowa suffered a significant loss, however, when starting tight end Luke Lachey went down with a knee injury during the game. Lachey was the team’s leading receiver, and he’ll likely miss the rest of the season, so look for the Hawkeyes to lean a bit heavier on the run — although that won’t be easy, considering running backs Kaleb Johnson and Jaziun Patterson won’t play either.

“It would certainly be helpful,” Hawkeyes head coach Kirk Ferentz said about establishing the run early. “It’s hard to find people to beat these guys because they haven’t lost many games in the last 50 years, 60 years. But the teams that beat them last year did run the ball a little bit successfully. … You’ve got to try to find a way. These guys are a really unique challenge, very aggressive, very athletic. They make it tough on you.”

“They’ve got a lot of good guys on the defensive side of the ball over there,” Penn State cornerback Kalen King said. “We’ve got a lot of good guys on the defensive side of the ball over here. I just feel like it’s going to be a real competitive game, a real tough game, a real gritty game.”

The Nittany Lions lead the all-time series against the Hawkeyes, 17-14. PSU and Iowa last met in 2021, when both teams were ranked in the top five. Iowa came from behind to beat Penn State in that game, 23-20. We’ll see if we’re in store for similar fireworks here.

Brad Nessler, Gary Danielson and Jenny Dell will provide the commentary and analysis for the game.