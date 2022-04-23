How to Watch Ole Miss Football Spring Game 2022

Ole Miss starting quarterback hopefuls continue their quest to fill Matt Corral’s shoes on Saturday, April 23.

The game (1 p.m. ET start time) won’t be on regular TV anywhere, but it will stream live on both SEC Network+ (this can be watched on the ESPN app or website if you have a cable package or streaming service that includes SEC Network) and ESPN+.

Here’s a more in-depth rundown of all the ways you can watch the 2022 Ole Miss spring game:

Ole Miss Spring Game 2022 Preview

Sophomore quarterback Luke Altmyer and USC transfer quarterback Jaxson Dart continue their competition for the Ole Miss starting job on Saturday in the Grove Bowl.

The Rebels have a big void to fill at quarterback with the departure of Matt Corral to the NFL. Altmyer only threw 37 passes in four games last season. Dart played in six games for the Trojans and threw for 1,353 yards and nine touchdowns.

“When me and [fellow USC transfer Michael Trigg] came on our visit, we walked into a little restaurant with our families,” Dart told the Clarion Ledger’s Nick Suss. “The amount of people who came up to us and knew who we were, we were just on a visit. The students weren’t even in school at the time. I thought that was really cool. I just love the support and how involved people are here. It’s really cool.”

Dart, a 6-foot-3 former four-star recruit, isn’t a shoe-in for the starting job. Altmyer, as Suss pointed out, learned under Corral last season and came to Ole Miss as a highly-touted in-state recruit.

“I believe in myself,” Altmyer said per Suss. “I really do. I understand the nature of the business. But I go to work every day with the belief that I can lead this team.”

WE'RE TIED! Luke Altmyer's first college TD pass was a beauty 😍 pic.twitter.com/BYq4dayaVN — ESPN (@espn) January 2, 2022

Ole Miss has many other positions to sort out despite coming off a 10-3 season and a Sugar Bowl loss. That’s the case for the Rebels defense as several transfers joined the team again, which happened for last season’s defense that held teams to 24.7 points per game.

“We’re getting a lot of new moving parts,” Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin said via Suss. “We go out there at times and it’s like Transfer U on defense. That’s a work in progress.”

Transfers include Khari Coleman and Troy Brown at linebacker, J.J. Pegues and Jared Ivey at linebacker, and Isheem Young and Ladarius Tennison at defensive back. Suss noted that the 2021 defense thrived off of transfer portal players.

Kiffin considers himself the “Portal King” according to The Athletic’s Stewart Mandel. However, Kiffin maintains that working the transfer portal is just a key part of building a team in college football today.

“You’re never going to hear me say, hey, we’re going to sign this many portal guys and this many high school guys,” Kiffin said per Mandel. “I don’t even do that at [specific] positions.”

“Most people say if you sign 25 high school kids, you’re building for the future more — but are you?” Kiffin added via Mandel. “You don’t have 25 kids for five years like you used to, because they have the one-time transfer rule now. But now that one-time transfer can’t transfer again. So your analytics of that guy staying in your program are higher than the high school guy.”