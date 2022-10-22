Where to Watch Yale vs Penn Football Game Today

For week eight of the 2022-2023 college football season, the Yale Bulldogs are taking on the Penn Quakers.

Yale vs Penn Preview

The University of Penn Quakers haven’t beaten the Yale University Bulldogs in four years, but this year, they are bringing an undefeated record into the arena.

Penn head coach Ray Priore knows that to win, they’ll need to find a way to stop Yale quarterback Nolan Grooms.

“Not only is [Grooms] a quarterback that has a talented arm, he is a very, very effective runner with a ball in his hands,” said Priore in his pre-game press conference (via The Daily Penn).

“We’re not just playing against 10 people, we’re playing against 11 and having an elusive quarterback always makes it a big challenge,” added senior linebacker Garrett Morris. “Focusing on what we do best and stopping the run … [is] going to be a big test. … The biggest thing that some of the guys that have been here for a while want to do is to make sure everybody’s focused each and every day. Regardless of what our record is … [we’re] just trying to get 1 percent better and win the day.”

Priore also said that Yale is “probably one of the better defensive fronts we’ll face all year.”

Priore also said that he loves the way his offense “exploded” this year as they’ve moved through their schedule.

“The defense is playing well, the special teams, they came with a performance in the first three games and the next part of that was watching to see if your offense would explode … we exploded,” said Priore, adding, “Defense, jumped right back in and caused two turnovers the next two drives … in our league, I’m not sure that much separates the top from the bottom in the league.”

In his own pre-game press conference (via the Trumbull Times), Yale head coach Tony Reno said that the way his team has improved is like night and day from when the season started.

“It’s like a different football team. I think the tangible areas, like what you see: scores, tackles, yards. The intangible areas are the growth they’ve made in preparation and also the demeanor we have in games,” said Reno, adding, “We’re going to be in dogfights the rest of the way through. We’ve got to be able to have that same demeanor to be able to push through and get the outcomes we want.”

The Yale vs Penn game kicks off on Saturday, October 22 at 1 p.m. Eastern time on NBC Sports Philadelphia and ESPN Plus.