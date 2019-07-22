Morgan Beller: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Morgan Beller is the driving force behind Facebook’s cryptocurrency initiative, according to CNBC.

Beller is one of three Facebook employees to list themselves as a co-creator for the company’s proposed digital currency, Libra. The other two are Vice Presidents David Marcus and Kevin Weil.

In addition to being a co-creator of Libra, Beller is also the head of strategy for Calibra, Facebook’s digital wallet that will supposedly be used to store Libra in 2020.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Morgan Studied Statistics at Cornell University

According to her Facebook page, Beller graduated from George W. Hewlett High School in Hewlett, New York. After high school, Beller went on to attend Cornell University.

According to her LinkedIn profile, Beller studied at Cornell University from 2010 to 2013. She earned a Bachelor of Science degree in statistical informatics.

During her time at Cornell, Beller was an executive board member of the Alpha Kappa Psi business fraternity and a technology chair for the Kappa Alpha Theta sorority. Beller was also an analyst for the Cornell Venture Capital Club, a co-founder of PopShop, and a social media consultant and website contributor for entrepreneurship at Cornell and Dyson.

2. Morgan Married Asher Hecht in 2017

“My face hurts from smiling. #HECHTYES” Morgan wrote on Facebook in August 2017.

After several years of dating, Morgan married Asher Hecht in 2017. The two tied the knot in front of family and friends at the Asian Art Museum in San Fransisco, California.

According to Asher’s LinkedIn page, he studied at Columbia University in New York from 2009 to 2013. He graduated Magna Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Arts degree in economics.

Hecht is currently a vice president at General Atlantic focusing on investments in the Technology sector. According to its website, General Atlantic is a leading investment firm with a singular focus on global growth equity.

3. Morgan Worked For Several Major Companies Before Joining Facebook

Beller’s LinkedIn details her work experience. Her early positions include internships for High Line Venture Partners and Cornell NYC Tech. During the duration of her internships, Beller also worked as a campus CEO for Zaarly Inc.

Shortly after her graduation from Cornell in 2013, Beller went on to become a product manager in buyer experience for eBay. She worked at eBay for three months before becoming a deal team partner at Andreessen Horowitz, a private American venture capital firm.

Beller worked at Andreessen Horowitz for about two and a half years before joining the corporate development and strategy team at Medium.com in the San Fransisco Bay Area. She worked for Medium for just over a year before leaving to work for Facebook.

4. Morgan Started Working For Facebook in 2017

Per her LinkedIn, Beller left Medium in April 2017 and started her employment at Facebook in Menlo Park, California, in May 2017. She worked in the corporate development department for nine months before joining the blockchain strategy team.

Beller spent over a year and a half working on blockchain strategy before becoming the head of strategy for Calibra. In addition to being the head of strategy for Calibra, Beller is also the co-creator of Libra.

According to its website, Libra is a new cryptocurrency designed to have a stable and reliable value and be widely accepted around the world. According to the Facebook Newsroom, Calibra is a newly formed Facebook subsidiary whose goal is to provide financial services that will let people access and participate in the Libra network. Calibra intends to launch a digital wallet for Libra in 2020, which will be available as a standalone app, as well as in Messenger and WhatsApp.

5. Beller Has Become a Fixture in the Cryptocurrency Scene

Beller is a short, brown-haired 26-year-old who doesn’t necessarily have a high profile, however, many industry professionals speak very highly of her intelligence and work ethic.

Bill Barhydt, CEO of Abra, a digital wallet startup in Mountain View, California, told CNBC that Beller has become a “fixture in the crypto scene.”

“She’s a big believer in financial inclusion and the ability for cryptocurrency tech to have a very positive impact in underserved communities around the world,” he told the outlet. “I give her a lot of credit for taking what seems like a very methodical, long-term approach to figuring this out.”