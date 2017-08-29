READ: Joel Osteen Called a ‘Scam Artist’ on Twitter

Getty

Joel Osteen has decided to open his church to serve as a shelter for people in Houston who have been displaced by Hurricane Harvey, but the celebrity pastor is still being slammed on social media today.

This all started over the weekend when the storm hit the Houston area, dumping nearly two feet of rain and causing severe flooding. Osteen sent out some tweets about praying and making sure to trust God during the challenging times.

The Lakewood Church in Houston (where Osteen serves as the pastor) was closed on Sunday due to the storm. People began slamming Osteen for “closing the doors” to the public and not opening the venue up to help those in need. People were also upset that he didn’t donate any money (that they knew about). It’s no secret that Osteen is a very wealthy man and people expected him to offer to help flood victims any way that he could.

It didn’t take long for Osteen to pop back on social media and tweet a link to a relief fund that was set up through Lakewood Church. A short time after that, it was announced that the church would open its doors in the near future to help those in need.

On Tuesday morning, the church announced that it had been “receiving people who need shelter.” Supplies and donations are also being accepted. The church is working with the city to help out during this challenging time. Check out Lakewood Church’s recent tweets below.

Lakewood is receiving people who need shelter. We are also coordinating with the city as a collection site for distribution. — Lakewood Church (@lakewoodch) August 29, 2017

Lakewood is also collecting diapers, baby formula, baby food and other supplies. Please bring these items to Lakewood at Circle Drive — Lakewood Church (@lakewoodch) August 29, 2017

Lakewood is receiving people who need shelter. We are also receiving supplies such as baby food, baby formula and other shelter needs. — Lakewood Church (@lakewoodch) August 29, 2017

However, Twitter users still aren’t happy with Osteen and they have been sending some pretty nasty tweets to him over the past 24 hours or so. Many people seem upset that Osteen didn’t just open the doors to his church — instead, he asked for donations, which made Twitter go crazy.

Check out some of the tweets below.

Beeeeeeeen tryna tell ya that guy Joel osteen was a scam artist lmfao. NOW ya want to recognize it — H.A (@Henny__91) August 29, 2017

How is it that all those air mattresses showed up w/the surrounding area so "flooded"? @JoelOsteen had in storage all this time & not share? — Maria Schneider (@OboeMaria) August 29, 2017

hypocrite!! Lining your own pockets is disgusting. — Donna Diggins (@TheNightmareMom) August 29, 2017