Fidgetland on ‘Shark Tank’: A Look at the Anti – Anxiety Toy



Fidgetland entered the Shark Tank with toys for adults and children to help them cope with their need to fidget. We interviewed founder Jason Burns who created the company 10 years ago to burn off the excess energy that comes with his Attention-Deficit Disorder. Fidgeting, he explained, “occupies the part of your brain that gets bored so the other part can pay attention and focus.”

His qualifications for the first prototype were discreetness, fluidity and durability, and he likened the creation process to piecing a puzzle together. Because of the outpouring of support from customers, he left his two-decade-long career in the entertainment industry to pursue Fidgetland full time.

As for their bestsellers, he cites the Rizzle and Noah as earning top spots in sales. “The silicone band on the Noah creates a soothing treadmill for your fingers,” he said. “The Rizzle’s size and aluminum rollers make it fast and great to fidget with.”

Here’s what else he told us about…

What Makes His Fidget Toys Stand Out From the Rest

I design all of our products and know what it takes to make a great fidget because like my customers, I’m a fidgeter! It’s the feel, fluidity, movement and texture that set us apart. We’ve been making fidgets for over 10 years, similar products on the market are inferior copies of our models. The other companies don’t understand the customer or what it takes to make a quality fidget. Many of our customers made the mistake of buying the copy first, they come to Fidgetland and get a product that delivers.

Memorable Feedback From Customers

A few highlights from this past week came from a military base that uses our fidgets to help with soldiers suffering from PTSD and from a teacher who sent a picture of a fidget check-out system her students created in the classroom.

Where You Can Buy Them

Watch @fidgetland on @sharktankabc Sunday, October 8th 9-10PM ET/PT on @abcnetwork #sharktank #fidgetland #fidgetnowfidgetforever A post shared by Fidgetland (@fidgetland) on Sep 27, 2017 at 4:26pm PDT

My fidgets are available on fidgetland.com, Amazon and about 50 retail stores across the country. We’re looking to expand our customer base by selling in airports and on college campuses.

